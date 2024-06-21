Fact or Fiction: Are Lions Better Than 49ers?
The Detroit Lions have big goals for the 2024 season.
Coach Dan Campbell isn't running from the expectation that the team will be among the top contenders for the ultimate crown in 2024. After taking over with the team in poor shape, Campbell has revitalized the organization with his leadership and style over the last three seasons.
Now, in the fourth year of the Campbell and Brad Holmes era, the Lions are viewed amongst the NFL's elite teams.
Detroit was a pleasant surprise throughout the league last season, making good on their goal to win the NFC North and making a run to the NFC championship game. However, the team was unable to hold onto a double-digit halftime lead and ultimately fell to the San Francisco 49ers.
After squandering their shot at a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, the Lions hope to dethrone the reigning NFC champions and take their place as the top team in the conference. It will not be an easy road, as the 49ers bring back most of the talent that has helped them reach two Super Bowls over the last five seasons.
The Lions used their resources wisely this offseason in an effort to fill the holes that they had on last year's roster. Namely, the secondary was overhauled as several new faces are set to populate the cornerback room.
Heading into the upcoming season, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has tabbed the Lions as the next hot team in the NFC.
“It feels like it’s the Lions this year," Florio said. "Last year, the Lions were kind of in that mode with the 49ers. It feels like it’s the Lions, and then maybe the 49ers this year. That’s just visceral from my perspective, that’s not based on betting odds or anything like that. I feel like the Lions are, this is it for them. This is the peak, and the next logical step is for them to get to the Super Bowl, but who knows?”
Detroit's biggest weakness last season was defending the pass, which Holmes and company addressed quickly. Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson and Terrion Arnold are all new players who can greatly improve the level of performance in this area.
The Lions also added nose tackle DJ Reader to further help a run defense that finished second in the league. With this added defensive talent, Detroit can take another step forward in 2024.
With the offense already having as much talent as any in the league, there is indeed a chance for the Lions to ultimately dethrone the 49ers.
The 49ers offense is also among the league's best, boasting weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Brandon Aiyuk is also among the top threats, but contract disputes have called into question his future with the team.
Many additional factors will come into play over the course of the NFL season, such as injuries and other setbacks that can hinder a team. Both the Lions and the 49ers were mostly healthy throughout the season, which allowed them to play at their highest level.
If this remains the case throughout 2024, these two teams will remain the favorites in the NFC. The Lions have the necessary pieces in place to win the NFC championship, so staying healthy and making the most of the new additions will be pivotal.
The Lions and 49ers will square off late in the season, as San Francisco will host the NFC championship rematch in Week 17. This game should have major implications, with the winner potentially gaining home field advantage throughout the postseason.
Detroit's home field advantage proved quite fruitful throughout the playoffs, so winning the regular season matchup could have a major impact.
The Lions ultimately are as talented as any team in the league, which has given them the opportunity to claim their spot at the top of the NFC.