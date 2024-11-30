Mekhi Wingo Out for Season
The Detroit Lions have had several injuries test their depth, and the hits kept coming for the defense following the team's win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
In addition to the news of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffering a torn ACL that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, Detroit will also be without defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo for the rest of the year.
Wingo totaled nine tackles in 11 games as a rookie, as the Lions drafted him in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft.
"Wingo's gonna be out, he'll be done for the season," Campbell said. "His will probably require surgery, so that's another one. Hate that for him, but I think everything will be clean, and he'll be healed up for next year and that's good news."
Rodriguez's injury is the latest to hit a linebacking corps that has been depleted for depth, as they have lost Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin prior to losing the third-year Oklahoma State product.
"Hate it for Malcolm. He was playing so dang good for us, he's been a staple for us defensively, especially with the injuries," Campbell said. "Even before that, he was playing for us, not like he wasn't really a spot starter anyway, and then took over that role with the injuries. Special teams guy for us. It's another one, we hate to lose him. It's hard. The good news is once he has this done, he'll be good to go next year and he'll be healthy and ready to roll.
Other injuries sustained in Thursday's game included defensive end Josh Paschal and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, both of whom left the game in the first half. Paschal was diagnosed with a knee injury, while Onwuzurike had a hamstring injury.
Campbell diagnosed both players as day-to-day, but was not optimistic on either's chances of playing on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.
Emmanuel Moseley, who was ruled inactive prior to the game against the Bears after a pregame injury, is expected to be good moving forward.
"Paschal, it's hard to say. These guys, he and Levi, are day-to-day. I think Paschal's got a better shot than Levi, but I'm not real optimistic about either one of them playing," Campbell said. "Pashchal's got a better shot. E-man, I think, is gonna be good to go."
The Lions held Moseley out on a precautionary basis, but anticipate him helping in the future. He could get an opportunity on Thursday, as Carlton Davis is considered day-to-day ahead of the Packers game. Davis missed the Thanksgiving game with injuries to his knee and thumb.
"Had a little something that flared up on him and didn't feel right," Campbell said of Moseley. "Just knowing what we were gonna ask him to do, we didn't want to take that risk of him trying to open up. But it looks like he's gonna be just fine."