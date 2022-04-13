Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Make Surprising Pick in Mel Kiper's Latest NFL Mock Draft

Could the Detroit Lions select a cornerback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper came out with his latest two-round mock draft on Wednesday, and in it, he had the Lions making a very surprising selection with the No. 2 overall pick. 

With the No. 2 overall pick, Kiper selected cornerback Ahmad Gardner, and he took safety Lewis Cine with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"Can I interest you in a 6-foot-3 corner with long arms and 4.41 40-yard dash speed who didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage in college? That's Gardner," Kiper explains. "The Lions have several needs and would likely jump at Aidan Hutchinson if he somehow fell here. But if they select Gardner and get something out of Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft who has played just 10 games in two seasons, they could have a much-improved secondary."

Kiper notes that his league sources are indicating to him Detroit will not likely select a quarterback with a pick early in this year's draft. 

"The more I talk to people in the league, the more I think the Lions will stand pat on a quarterback with their three picks in the top 34. Jared Goff can be the starter in 2022, and if he struggles, chances are Detroit will be right back in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick, which it can use on a signal-caller. Cine is the fifth Georgia defender in the top 32 picks here (with more to come). He's a good cover safety who is rising after he ran a 4.37 40 at the combine."

Despite suffering a torn Achilles, Kiper suggests Detroit could still take a chance on a defensive lineman at No. 34 who possesses a 'high-ceiling' in David Ojabo. 

"Ojabo is my top-ranked outside linebacker, even after he tore his Achilles last month and could miss most of the season. If the Lions are thinking long-term, they could get a steal with a high-ceiling edge rusher."

