Melifonwu: Safeties in Lions' Defense Can 'Make a Lot of Plays'
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was one of the Detroit Lions’ most reliable defenders down the stretch of the 2023 season.
The former cornerback started in each of Detroit’s final five games last season, and produced 26 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and three sacks.
Additionally, in each of the Lions’ last three games, Melifonwu earned no lower than a 70.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 89.8 mark in Detroit’s NFC North-clinching win over the Vikings in Week 16. In the aforementioned contest, he notably recorded the game-sealing interception.
To no surprise, the Syracuse product isn't lacking in confidence headed into his fourth NFL season.
“Yeah, 100 percent,” Melifonwu said Thursday, when asked about whether he's feeling more confident. “I feel like I'm thinking less, and I'm not worried too much about the plays. I can just worry about making plays and stop thinking so much. So, definitely have more confidence, and just looking forward to getting better as well.”
During the aforementioned five-game stretch to end last season, Melifonwu easily put together the most productive series of games of his pro football career. It's something he credits to spending extra time in the meeting room with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a practice that Melifonwu began after his start in Week 14 against the Bears.
“I attribute it to my coaching, and just getting better and believing what I see,” Melifonwu said of his clutch play from Weeks 14-18. “And just that extra meeting time I was doing last year, me and Kerby (Joseph), with Coach A.G. (Aaron Glenn), and him just giving us pointers on what to look for and things like that.”
Melifonwu suited up for a full season's worth of games in 2023, and finished the campaign with 33 total tackles, including four for loss, five quarterback hits, three sacks, a forced fumble, eight passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
For the 2021 third-round pick's efforts as a whole last season, he received an 85.6 overall mark from PFF, including an impressive 92.0 pass-rush grade and an 80.9 coverage grade.
He thrived in the safety role, and is looking forward to making more game-changing plays at the position in 2024.
“I feel like in this defense, you can definitely make a lot of plays at safety,” Melifonwu expressed. “And, that's kind of why I like safety more than corner now. Just seeing all the things you can do, sacks, TFLs, interceptions, forced fumbles and everything. So, this defense is definitely designed for the safeties to make plays.”