Updated Lions Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' defense has a fresh swagger and feel heading into the 2024 NFL season.
With the addition of players such as Marcus Davenport and Carlton Davis, there are new veteran players for the team to lean on. Even the rookies, such as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, have started strongly in training camp.
Detroit's defense will have a plethora of options and can have different packages to utilize in 2024. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has plenty of pieces at his disposal.
Here's an updated look at the Lions' defensive depth chart heading into their final practice before joint practices with the New York Giants begin.
Defensive tackle
Starters: Brodric Martin (Nose tackle), Alim McNeill
Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo
Reserves: Kyle Peko, David Bada, Chris Smith
PUP: DJ Reader
With Reader's status for Week 1 in doubt, it's looking like Martin could get a chance to play significant reps right away. Granted, the Lions could mix and match their personnel at points, but he's the best bet to play nose tackle right away.
The Onwuzurike hype train is rolling and he's set to play a big role, but could bonuce between defensive tackle and end depending on personnel alignments. Campbell said Peko is pushing Martin, and a strong preseason showing will help his case.
Defensive end
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, Mathieu Betts
Reserves: Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu, Pat O'Connor
Injured: John Cominsky
Davenport is seemingly the leader to start opposite Hutchinson and has gained a lot of respect amongst the roster for his mentality on the field. The injury to Cominsky is a big one, but it creates an opportunity for players like Betts to show off their skills.
Paschal will still do a bulk of his work in run downs, but the Kentucky product is looking to add more pop off the edge heading into his third NFL season. O'Connor is a new addition with plenty of NFL experience who will challenge the younger players for a roster spot.
Again, Onwuzurike could see some time at this position in different personnel groupings as the big end. With how strong his camp as been, I'd expect the Lions to find unique ways to get him on the field.
Cominsky may be left off of IR until after final cuts so that the Lions can leave the door open for a potential return.
Linebacker
Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL)
Backups: James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Reserves: Malik Jefferson, Ben Niemann, Mitchell Agude, DaRon Gilbert
Barnes is having yet another solid training camp heading into the final year of his rookie year, and the Lions seem to be pleased with the physical tone he is setting in camp. Campbell and Anzalone are also seemingly set into their respective places in the lineup.
Houston is the wild card in this instance. He has obvious pass-rush talent, but the Lions want him to be more of a force in the run game. Working in the SAM linebacker position, he can impact the game in both areas. If he is able to round out his skill set, he's going to put himself in a nice position heading into his third year.
Rodriguez is another player to watch, as he is more than capable of contributing. Time will tell how big his impact ends up being, but the Lions should feel good about the depth they have at this position.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Steven Gilmore
Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor, Morice Norris
The Lions will do some shuffling at this position, as players who are listed here at nickel could slide over and vice versa. However, it seems as though the first pairing to take the field in September will be Davis and Arnold.
Davis provides the veteran savvy and toughness, while Arnold has the unflappable confidence and cool demeanor. Rakestraw has also come on strong since the team began padded practices with two interceptions this week.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Emmanuel Moseley
Both players could see time on the boundary, but they've gotten plenty of reps on the inside. Robertson has shown off that trademark physicality that drew the Lions to him, as he plays with toughness and an edge.
Moseley, meanwhile, has had an encouraging start to this year after missing all of last season on the PUP list. He has shown growth in his opportunity to prove why the Lions wanted to ultimately give him another chance after his injury last season.
Safeties
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph
Reserves: C.J. Moore, Loren Strickland, Chelen Garnes
Branch appears primed to do most of his work at safety. The Lions like what he can offer, and playing that position gives him an opportunity to make more plays at the spot.
Melifonwu will still see the field in different packages, but Joseph and Branch are the defense's top two playmakers. As a result, they will be difficult to take off of the field.