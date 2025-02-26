Mike Green Met With Lions: Is He Worth the Risk?
The Detroit Lions are viewed as a team that will be firmly in the market for one of the NFL Draft's best EDGE rushers, and Marshall's Mike Green is expected to be in that top tier of prospects.
Green, who led the FBS in sacks with 17 last season, could be an ideal pass rush partner for Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit's defensive line. The Lions appear to be doing their due dilligence, as they formally met with Green at the NFL Combine.
The Marshall product was intrigued by the thought of suiting up alongside Hutchinson for Detroit in the future.
“It would be a pleasure. Aidan’s a great guy," Green said. "I’ve heard a lot about him. He’s a great player, too. I know he’s battling back from something now, but hopefully he’ll be back on the field soon, and it would be a pleasure to play anywhere.”
There are some concerns regarding Green. He told reporters that he departed Virginia after a suspension stemming from an accusation of sexual assault. Green denied the accusations, and said he has had no problem answering questions from teams about the subject.
Green told reporters that there were two accusations, one at Virginia and one while in high school. He denied both and said he never faced any charges.
“There’s a lot of talk out there, it’s just a bunch of people who don’t actually know what happened. I’ve never actually done anything wrong. I’ve never been charged with anything," Green explained. "My main focus is telling these teams everything that they need and want to know. It’s just a little frustrating, seeing online that everybody just has everything to say, and that’s not the case. I’m just gonna continue to stick to the process, and I’m confident in myself and the way I’ve been handling this process.”
The defender does not believe that these questions will hurt his draft stock. Green has been one of the biggest risers in the draft process so far, using his strong week of practices at the Senior Bowl to emerge into the top-10 of several major media outlets' big boards.
"I'm not worried at all. As you can see, throughout this process, I've been rising higher and higher and higher. That should tell you everything you need to know," Green noted. "I've been sticking to the process, and I've been telling the truth. I have no concerns about it, and I have no problem with talking to teams about it because I know who I am, and I know the truth. Everybody else who thinks they know the truth, that's not my concern right now."
The Lions met with Green in Indianapolis, and as a result, he was introduced to new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. The Marshall product came away impressed with the new leader of Detroit's defense.
“He’s a great guy. How can you not like him?" Green stated. "All these teams are doing a great job of getting to know you, getting to know your background and show you what you can do. And show you the potential that you can be with their team. It was definitely a blessing to meet with him.”