Lions OC on WR Jameson Williams: 'He's a Weapon'
New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton is walking into a situation that is vastly unique compared to other NFL teams.
Detroit's roster features a plethora of explosive playmakers, including wideout Jameson Williams.
Speaking to reporters at the scouting combine, the veteran coach discussed working with a group of talented offensive weapons, being even more explosive as an offense and helping the players on the roster get even better.
Morton credited veteran quarterback Jared Goff with tossing a solid deep ball.
It will be important for the revamped coaching staff to explain the reasoning behind certain plays and assisting players develop while working with a new group of coaches.
"I think Jared's really good at that aspect of the football. Again, I haven't watched enough tape. When we sit down and look at this and how do we get better? How do we study other teams? Like what are the most explosive teams in the league. Let's look at that," said Morton. "Or why? I'm all about why. And the players are like that too. Why are we doing this? I want all the players, like why we run this play. They should know. They should know exactly why we're running this play. Because situationally, I mean, they know why, okay. And Dan does a great job of that. So, everything we do, they'll know why. We'll get to that part when we start studying everything."
Williams is coming off his best statistical seasons since entering the league back in 2022.
"He's a playmaker. He's a weapon," said Morton. So, he'll be a part of those explosive plays, and that'll be fun putting that all together."
Scottie Montgomery, who used to coach Detroit's running backs, is now the new wide recievers coach.
Campbell indicated Montgomery will now have a large role in the passing game for the Lions.
With one of the best tackles in the league, an upper echelon tight end, two solid running backs and a wide receivers unit that is highly competitive, Morton feels like he is a kid in the candy store.
"It's fun, isn't it? I'm like a kid in a candy store. I mean, it's Christmas all over again," said Morton. "I love that part. I live for game planning. I love all the way up to the game, I think that's the chess match. And when the game starts, it's a chess match. But, you got to talk about those different scenarios when the game starts. But game planning, I just love that part. I'll just stay all day, all night. How do we -- I'm always looking for that play to help us win the game.
"Whatever that is. That's what drives me to win," Morton commented further. "I just think it's really cool when you got all these pieces. And the defense has to prepare for a lot. So, let's make sure we have a lot, so they have to prepare. And when you look at the Detroit Lions, oh boy. I think that's what's been going on. But, how do we make it even more explosive in that way. And we'll figure that out."