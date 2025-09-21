Mike Valenti Prefers NFC South QB Over Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions had one of their most successful games offensively in recent memory against the Chicago Bears.
Yet, that was still not good enough for sports talk radio host Mike Valenti.
Earlier this week, Valenti, who hosts one of the most popular radio shows in the country, raised eyebrows when he shared why he wanted Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the leader of the Lions' offense.
“I wish Baker Mayfield was the quarterback of the Lions. Not that I have anything against Jared Goff. In fact, I’ve defended him against many of you hyenas, but I kept thinking last night, the Lions would have a better chance to win the Super Bowl," Valenti said. "In fact, I probably would have them favored to do so if Baker was their quarterback.
"I thought it. I’m not going to lie. I kept thinking it. I woke up feeling the same way that if I had one drive to win a game with a 1:48 and one timeout to win it, it would be Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield," Valenti explained further. "Rico, it’s back-to-back weeks. He’s done it. He’s got the most game-winning drives in the fourth quarter in the last two years of football. He’s got mobility, which I know gets people all rocked up locally. Feel like Baker Mayfield is so much better than people give him credit for.”
Against the Bears, Goff tossed for 334 yards and five touchdowns, ending the game with a 156.0 passer rating.
He earned the nod for being NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his team soundly defeated the Chicago Bears, 52-21.
Passing game coordinator David Shaw was asked this week about what he has learned from working closer with the 10-year veteran signal-caller.
“Jared Goff is elite. Whatever category that you put together of the elite players, he’s in that category,” Shaw said. “And on this team, there’s a few guys in that elite category, there’s no question about it. And no shock to anybody, you don’t roll out of bed and become elite. He’s worked extremely hard in his career. He works hard every single week, every single day. He pushes himself, pushes his teammates so he can go out there and perform like that.
"That’s his standard, and that’s our job as coaches is to give him the information and opportunity to play to that standard. I’m glad he’s on our team.”