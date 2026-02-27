Detroit Lions Meet Formally With North Dakota State Quarterback

The Detroit Lions were among two NFL teams that North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton expressed publicly meeting with formally at the 2026 scouting combine.

Payton expressed he also met formally with the Chicago Bears.

Detroit could be in the market to select a developmental quarterback this year, as Kyle Allen is the only other quarterback currently on the roster.

Veteran Jared Goff is among the most durable quarterbacks in the league, which should give a young player ample time to develop in Detroit's system.

According to FCS Football OnSI, Payton, "Cole Payton is a left-handed quarterback with a sturdy frame, running ability, and developmental upside. His throwing motion is three-quartered with a big wind-up prior to his release. The release point of his throws is far outside of his frame, which can lead to strip sacks in congested pockets.

"He showcases above-average velocity, fitting passes into tight windows on the short and intermediate levels. Still, his footwork is inconsistent in the pocket, and he doesn’t consistently step into his throws, which leads to accuracy and ball-placement issues."

A potential Day 3 pick, Payton was quite impressive during Senior Bowl practices.

ESPN NFL writer Jordan Reid noted, "Tuesday's top performance belonged to Cole Payton. The lefty passer had two of the most impressive throws of the day, the best coming off a bootleg on a deep ball to Caleb Douglas (Texas Tech). Having played under-center at North Dakota State, Payton looked comfortable taking snaps and making throws from multiple pre-snap platforms. Even though he has a bit of an elongated and loopy throwing motion, it didn't have a negative effect on his timing."

Being athletic, Payton was asked at the Senior Bowl about those writing and reporting slight concerns he may not be able to play all facets of a tough position.

"I don’t write articles, and my play on the field is my only answer. I’m a quarterback," said Payton. "That’s why I came to NDSU to play quarterback, to be a leader, and to be an accurate passer and get the ball to the playmakers and get us in the right checks and the right calls. I am super excited to showcase that."

