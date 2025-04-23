Mike Valenti Reveals Biggest Lions Fear
The Detroit Lions are in the midst of a stretch of success that is unprecedented for the organization in the Super Bowl era. On the heels of a 15-2 season that came to an end with an upset loss in the Divisional Round, the offseason leading to the 2025 season has been somewhat quiet.
After a free agency haul in which the Lions added several new players, all but one on one-year contracts, the team will have the opportunity to add more talent in the NFL draft starting Thursday.
General manager Brad Holmes has been patient with his talent acquisition, instead emphasizing retaining the team's homegrown players. The team has needs even after their historic 2024 season, and as a result some within the fan base are concerned about them not making the most of their success.
Mike Valenti, a host for 97.1 The Ticket, explained during his Monday broadcast that his biggest fear for the current Lions is that Holmes may be taking the wrong approach toward building the roster.
"Here's my fear. My fear is that Brad Holmes is not going for it," Valenti said. "Brad Holmes is all about sustainability, it's all about, 'Let's just be good. Let's stay good, let's stay solid. I'm building a roster here.' I don't believe you can roster build and depth build and simultaneously go for a Super Bowl. I don't think you can do them together, I think they are completely different operations."
The topic was sparked during a discussion about the future of wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is eligible for a contract extension and entering the final year of his rookie contract. Because he was a first-round pick in 2022, the Lions do have the opportunity to add another year of team control by excercising the fifth-year option within his contract.
However, a recent report suggested that teams could be interested in making a trade for Williams. With the Lions appearing to be uncertain on his long-term future with the team, dealing Williams for assets could be beneficial.
Valenti questioned whether the team would get enough in return to remain amongst the league's top contenders if they were to deal Williams. Part of this is the fact that the Lions have already signed several of their key players to long-term extensions already, and as a result their cap space is beginning to wane.
"The question becomes the following — can you be a better football team this year if you trade Jameson Williams? Because I think that's where the conversation begins and ends," Valenti said. "Look, you could say, 'I'll trade Jamo, because I don't want to pay him.' I know you've got to pay Kerby or you've got to pay whoever, they're paying everybody. They are in lust with their own players, which I think is a mistake. The point is, if you trade him, I don't care what you get, you're not getting a first-round pick."
The popular radio host argued that the Lions should continue forward with Williams through the conclusion of his fifth-year option and then part ways due to the financial constraints that could be caused by attempting to keep him and several other key offensive playmakers.
"From a Lions' perspective, here's what I say. I have two years left with Jamo. The fifth-year option, he's gonna make a ton of money," Valenti explained. "That's it. I've got two years of a Super Bowl window, I've got two years of Jamo, and when it's over, he's over. I can't keep him and Amon-Ra and LaPorta and Gibbs and the highest-paid tackle in football."