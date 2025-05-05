Miles Frazier Brings 'Mauler' Mentality to Lions Offensive Line
The Detroit Lions were able to land a versatile, gritty and aggressive offensive lineman in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With veteran Kevin Zeitler departing in free agency and Graham Glasgow coming off of a down year, it was imperative Detroit revamp their offenisve line.
Detroit was willing to part ways with a fifth- and seventh-round pick in order to move up 11 spots to draft LSU Tigers offensive lineman Miles Frazier with the 171st pick.
Speaking with reporters after being selected, Frazier expressed he brings versatility, constant effort and a desire to dominate opposing defensive linemen.
“So, I would just say I’m more of a mauler-type offensive lineman. I just want to get style points. My coach at LSU, (offensive line coach) Brad Davis, he coaches a lot about style points, extra effort, knockdowns, pancakes," said Frazier. "So, I’m always looking to give that extra effort and extra finishes. So, I just want to take my – I just want to showcase that at the next level and just show that I’m very dominant, and that will reflect in my tape.”
Versatility was attractive to NFL teams
With Frank Ragnow dealing with a myriad of injuries in his career, it is worthwhile for Detroit' front office to consider finding a potential replacement.
Frazier has the ability and skillset to potentially be able to backup Ragnow and eventually become the center of the future.
During his time at Florida International and LSU, he started at every position except center. However, because he has that inherent versatility, it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to adapt to the position.
“It was unbelievably attractive. I played guard mainly at LSU, but I’ve also played tackle, I’ve started – although I didn’t play that too much until the bowl game, and after that was the Senior Bowl where I was going from tight tackle to right guard and back and forth," said Frazier. "But I just think the versatility speaks for itself when you watch my tape. If anything happens, at any moment, I’m able to jump to left side, left guard, right guard, right tackle, left tackle.
"The only position I haven’t played is center, but I’m open to that too," Frazier commented further. "But I would just say, not a lot of people know, but I was the backup, I was the starting right guard, but the backup tackle or both sides. My coaches put a lot of trust in me to have that versatility at the highest level, and I feel like I can definitely do it.”