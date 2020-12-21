Lions' Week 15 Defensive Grades: No Answer for Derrick Henry

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Tennessee Titans

The Detroit Lions' plan on defense was to try and limit the productivity of star running back Derrick Henry.

Unfortunately, Henry was able to carve up Detroit's defense, and even posterized cornerback Alex Myres when he levied a ferocious stiff-arm to the recently called up defensive back.

Ryan Tannehill finished with a passer rating of 145.8, as he was able to account for five touchdowns against Detroit's porous defense.

Here are the grades for the Lions' defense after the team's Week 15 contest with Tennessee.

Defensive line: D-

Romeo Okwara contributed the only meaningful play against Tannehill on Sunday afternoon, as Detroit's emerging defensive end was able to leap past a block to sack Tannehill in the end zone for a safety.

The defense's attempts to limit Henry were simply ineffective, as he finished with 147 yards and a touchdown.

Linebackers: F

Jahlani Tavai made a critical error on a key third-down and long in which he did not appear to get to his proper position on the field in zone coverage, leaving a wide open portion in the middle of the field.

There simply weren't any impactful plays of note from this unit all afternoon.

Needless to say, A.J. Brown was able to easily beat Jarrad Davis in coverage for a Titans touchdown reception.

Secondary: F

If Duron Harmon's play of late is what Matt Patricia felt resembled his vision on defense, it is clear why he is no longer coaching the team.

Harmon's coverage was Corey Davis on a 75-yard touchdown was subpar and then Davis made Harmon look ridiculous in his efforts to tackle him prior to scampering into the end zone.

The Lions secondary only broke up a handful of plays and allowed Tannehill to pick apart the secondary all afternoon.

The combination of Alex Myres, Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford, Justin Coleman might not want to watch film of the game ever again.

Oh, did we mention that stiff-arm on Myres!

Special teams: B-

Interesting that it is now known special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs called the fake punt on his own. As a result, he got himself fired for going rogue late in the season.

With approximately 12 minutes remaining in Sunday’s contest, Coombs dialed up a fake punt without telling interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Matt Prater missed an extra-point try, but later successfully kicked a field-goal from 53 yards away.

Prater is 20 of 27 on field-goal attempts and is perfect from distances of less than 40 yards.

Jamal Agnew averaged 29 yards on four return attempts on the afternoon.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

Mike Vrabel Must Be Grateful He Doesn't Coach Detroit Lions

With Loss to Titans, Loss Eliminated from Playoffs

3 College Coaches Detroit Lions Should Interview

All Lions Mailbag: Should Next Lions Coach Be an Offensive or Defensive Mind?

Podcast: Is Chris Spielman Best Candidate to Advise Detroit Lions?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.