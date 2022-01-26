Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Hates Matthew Stafford
After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, several of Matthew Stafford's former teammates took to social media to share their congratulations on his recent accomplishments.
Unfortunately, former Detroit Lions teammate Ndamukong Suh was not one of them.
During the Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Stafford angered Suh when he appeared to swipe his leg in Suh's direction while getting tackled.
According to Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, Suh has never been a fan of the 33-year-old quarterback, she revealed on her latest podcast episode.
“Not really sure why Suh doesn’t like Matthew, but Suh doesn’t like Matthew,” she said via The Spun. “And it has become this weird dynamic in the past couple years like Suh will come out in the media and stay stuff, whatever, it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t phase Matthew, it is what it is.”
She eventually inquired with the Rams starting quarterback about the apparent strain in their relationship, but Stafford did not really understand the reasoning behind his aggression after the play had concluded.
“So then I asked Matthew last night (Sunday) and he was like, ‘honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to (expletive) me up.’ And I was like (smiling), ‘What? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘who’s gonna understand it, whatever, it doesn’t matter,'” he said.
Stafford and the Rams will have an opportunity to represent the NFC and advance in the postseason if they are able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.