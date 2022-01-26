Skip to main content

Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Hates Matthew Stafford

There is reportedly only one player in the NFL who dislikes Matthew Stafford, and it is one of his former teammates.

After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, several of Matthew Stafford's former teammates took to social media to share their congratulations on his recent accomplishments. 

Unfortunately, former Detroit Lions teammate Ndamukong Suh was not one of them. 

During the Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Stafford angered Suh when he appeared to swipe his leg in Suh's direction while getting tackled. 

stafford5
stafford5
stafford5
suh5
stafford5
stafford5
suh5

According to Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, Suh has never been a fan of the 33-year-old quarterback, she revealed on her latest podcast episode. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17145357_168388382_lowres

Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for WR Allen Robinson

Read more on the Detroit Lions being a potential landing spot for Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson this offseason.

3 hours ago
glenn5

Odds Aaron Glenn Becomes Saints' Next Head Coach

Aaron Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach from 2016-2020.

20 hours ago
sewell5

Penei Sewell Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Penei Sewell joins tackle Rashawn Slater on the PFWA All-Rookie team.

20 hours ago

“Not really sure why Suh doesn’t like Matthew, but Suh doesn’t like Matthew,” she said via The Spun. “And it has become this weird dynamic in the past couple years like Suh will come out in the media and stay stuff, whatever, it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t phase Matthew, it is what it is.”

She eventually inquired with the Rams starting quarterback about the apparent strain in their relationship, but Stafford did not really understand the reasoning behind his aggression after the play had concluded. 

“So then I asked Matthew last night (Sunday) and he was like, ‘honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to (expletive) me up.’ And I was like (smiling), ‘What? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘who’s gonna understand it, whatever, it doesn’t matter,'” he said.

Stafford and the Rams will have an opportunity to represent the NFC and advance in the postseason if they are able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

suh5
News

Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Hates Matthew Stafford

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17145357_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for WR Allen Robinson

3 hours ago
glenn5
News

Odds Aaron Glenn Becomes Saints' Next Head Coach

20 hours ago
sewell5
OnePride+

Penei Sewell Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

20 hours ago
USATSI_17062831_168388382_lowres_ccexpress
News

Should Lions Draft OL Ikem Ekwonu with Pick No. 2 in 2022 NFL Draft?

21 hours ago
holmes5
News

Detroit Lions Projected to Receive Three Compensatory Draft Picks

Jan 25, 2022
campbell5
News

Are Detroit Lions Finally Ready to Overtake Green Bay Packers?

Jan 24, 2022
stafford5
News

Look: Matthew Stafford Fan Is Hyped during Rams' Final Drive

Jan 24, 2022