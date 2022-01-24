Look: Matthew Stafford Fan Is Hyped During Rams Final Drive

Matthew Stafford still has strong support from fans of the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Stafford will forever remain in the hearts of a large segment of Detroit Lions fans.

After 12 years toughing it out for an an organization that is not known for success, Lions fans have taken the journey with Stafford this season in Los Angeles.

For the first time in his 13-year NFL career, Stafford will lead a team to the NFC Championship game.

"Steal somebody's soul. That's what it feels like sometimes when they're sitting there going, 'Man, we just had this great comeback.' You get to reach in there and take it from them," Stafford said postgame. "That's a whole lot of fun."

One fan was so hyped and excited during the Rams final drive, he was filmed by his girlfriend jumping and screaming for Stafford and the Rams' offense to spike the football in order to have an opportunity to kick the game-winning field goal.

Ex-teammate and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky also took to the airwaves Monday morning to proclaim his support for Stafford, stating that there is no other quarterback he would want under center in the NFL at crunch-time.

"There is not a human being that plays in the NFL, when the game is on the line and it's nut-cutting time in the 4th quarter, that I want the ball more than Matthew Stafford," Orlovsky proclaimed on ESPN's "Get Up" morning show.

