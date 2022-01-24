Skip to main content

Look: Matthew Stafford Fan Is Hyped During Rams Final Drive

Matthew Stafford still has strong support from fans of the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Stafford will forever remain in the hearts of a large segment of Detroit Lions fans. 

After 12 years toughing it out for an an organization that is not known for success, Lions fans have taken the journey with Stafford this season in Los Angeles. 

For the first time in his 13-year NFL career, Stafford will lead a team to the NFC Championship game. 

"Steal somebody's soul. That's what it feels like sometimes when they're sitting there going, 'Man, we just had this great comeback.' You get to reach in there and take it from them," Stafford said postgame. "That's a whole lot of fun."

One fan was so hyped and excited during the Rams final drive, he was filmed by his girlfriend jumping and screaming for Stafford and the Rams' offense to spike the football in order to have an opportunity to kick the game-winning field goal. 

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown: NFL Overtime Rules Have 'Got to Change'

The Buffalo Bills offense did not have an opportunity to take the field in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs.

4 hours ago
cook5

10 NFL Draft Prospects for Lions to Watch at Senior Bowl

Read more on the 2022 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should watch closely at the Senior Bowl.

4 hours ago
brown5

Antonio Brown Shares Viral Meme After Buccaneers' Loss to Rams

How much did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss wideout Antonio Brown?

16 hours ago

Ex-teammate and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky also took to the airwaves Monday morning to proclaim his support for Stafford, stating that there is no other quarterback he would want under center in the NFL at crunch-time. 

"There is not a human being that plays in the NFL, when the game is on the line and it's nut-cutting time in the 4th quarter, that I want the ball more than Matthew Stafford," Orlovsky proclaimed on ESPN's "Get Up" morning show. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

stafford5
News

Look: Matthew Stafford Fan Is Hyped During Rams Final Drive

45 seconds ago
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown: NFL Overtime Rules Have 'Got to Change'

4 hours ago
cook5
News

10 NFL Draft Prospects for Lions to Watch at Senior Bowl

4 hours ago
brown5
News

Antonio Brown Shares Viral Meme After Buccaneers' Loss to Rams

16 hours ago
holmes5
News

With Rams' Victory, Lions' Pick Will Be No Higher Than No. 29

17 hours ago
USATSI_17552976_168388382_lowres
News

Matthew Stafford Leads Los Angeles Rams to NFC Championship Game

18 hours ago
USATSI_16746469_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Will Jeff Okudah Live Up to Expectations After Battling Injuries?

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17019271_168388382_lowres
News

6 Free Agents for Lions to Watch during Sunday's Divisional Round

Jan 23, 2022