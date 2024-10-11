NFC North Roundtable: Lions' Potential Achilles Heel
The Detroit Lions are fresh off the bye week and have a big test against the Dallas Cowboys.
It is an opportunity to stay on the winning track coming out of the off week. The Green Bay Packers will host the Arizona Cardinals, and the Chicago Bears will travel to London to take on the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have their bye week before a big divisional contest against the Lions next week.
Here's a look at where teams across the NFC North stand, with input from On SI publishers within the division.
Rankings: Vikings, Lions, Packers, Bears
Week 6: Lions at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., Sunday, AT&T Stadium)
Key to this week’s game: Start fast. The Cowboys are already down Demarcus Lawrence and expected to be without Micah Parsons for the second consecutive week. As a result, there is a real opportunity for Detroit’s offensive line to establish the run early. When the Lions’ ground game is going, they become extremely hard to stop in play-action pass as well. An early touchdown drive would go a long way toward setting the tone in an important road matchup.
Potential Achilles heel: The Lions’ secondary had a struggle containing CeeDee Lamb a year ago when these two teams met. Detroit has upgraded personnel with Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold, but the duo have been targets of several pass interference calls as the team plays a plethora of man coverage. If the Lions aren’t able to slow down Lamb, it could be a long day. Lamb will be a tough assignment, and it will be intriguing to see how Detroit approaches slowing him down. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI.
Week 6: BYE
Key to this week’s game: This one doesn't apply since the Vikings are on the bye, but the key to Week 7 against Detroit will be identifying the reasons for the offensive struggles against the Jets. The Jets defensive might very well be really good and there's nothing more to say. But it was obvious that Minnesota's efficiency went in the tank after Aaron Jones left the game with a hip injury. Getting him back on the field for the showdown with the Lions will be big.
Potential Achilles heel: Sam Darnold. Look, this is the same guy who is tied for second in the league with 11 touchdown passes and he's commanded clutch drives when the Vikings needed points against the 49ers, Packers and even last week in London against the Jets. It wasn't pretty in Week 5, but there is six years of history that says his 14-of-31 passing performance might not be a fluke. It's up to Darnold to overcome and his supporting cast to elevate out of the pothole. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI.
Week 6: Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. Sunday, Lambeau Field)
Key to this week’s game: The Packers have had to contend with the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Colts’ Anthony Richardson, two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL. But they haven’t had to face anyone like the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray. Murray ranks among the league leaders with a 99.1 passer rating and is averaging merely 10.7 yards per rushing attempt – highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown run in last week’s come-from-behind upset at San Francisco. The Packers have to keep him in the pocket, meaning the ends have to set edges and the linebackers better put on their track shoes.
Potential Achilles heel: The Packers are a good team but they aren’t so good that they can afford to leave points on the field. Rookie kicker Brayden Narveson – called “Nervous Narveson” by CBS’s Jim Nantz during Sunday’s broadcast – has missed four field goals. Bad special teams were destined to doom the Packers in 2021 and bad kicking was bound to bite them in the rear in 2023. And they did in playoff losses to the 49ers in both seasons. Narveson was perfect last week, but he’ll need a strong stretch to build some peace of mind. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI.
Week 6: Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Key to this week’s game: Stopping the running game cold. They did this last year often without a problem but after each game this year the defense says they're "leaking" against the run. Last week it was a cave-in rather than a leak as Chuba Hubbard broke a 38-yard TD. This always figured to be a concern because of Gervon Dexter's lack of experience or polish as a run-stopping 3-technique. So, they've been middle of the pack in run defense and must halt backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby to render Trevor Lawrence's offense one-dimensional.
Potential Achilles heel: Until Caleb Williams has a long string of successful games and beats contending teams with his arm, the rookie QB will always be a potential Achilles. At any time, he could take big risks for turnovers. The thing is, he can also be their salvation if he keeps producing games like last week. However, you can't face Carolina's defense every week. Fortunately for the Bears, there's also Jacksonville's defense. — Gene Chamberlain Chicago Bears On SI