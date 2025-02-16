NFL Draft Prospects Lions Could Target With Ties to New Coaches
The Detroit Lions have replenished their coaching staff with a pair additions from the college ranks.
In an offseason where they've dealt with departures from several key members of Dan Campbell's staff, the Lions brought in Tyler Roehl and Tashard Choice to handle position coach duties.
Roehl, formerly Iowa State's running backs coach, will coach the tight end while Choice will coach the running backs after doing so at Texas previously. Scottie Montgomery will coach the team's wide receivers after formerly leading the running back room.
With the draft in April fast approaching, the Lions could utilize the roots of these coaches to add prospects from their previous schools.
Here are 2025 NFL Draft prospects that have ties to the Lions' new coaches and could fit the organization.
Iowa State
WR Jayden Higgins
A Senior Bowl participant, Higgins fits the mold of a young, big-bodied wide receiver that could fit the Lions nicely. At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, he's physical at the line of scrimmage and a disciplined route runner.
Higgins appears to have long-speed, as he gets faster as the route gets longer. He has the ability to create separation with good footwork at the stem of his routes. Evaluators belive he's best as a big slot at the NFL level.
After playing two years at Eastern Kentucky, Higgins transferred to play for the Cyclones and burst onto the scene.
CB Darien Porter
Porter is a converted wide receiver who could blossom into a solid contributor with some development. He was listed as a wide receiver for his first three seasons with the Cyclones before moving to defensive back for his last three.
He had modest production, with his last collegiate season being his best. Porter picked off three passes in 2024 and had 18 total tackles. Listed at 6-foot-4, he certainly has the frame to battle with opposing wide receivers at the professional level.
Porter projects as a mid-round pick that could flourish in the right situation.
OT Jalen Travis
A physically gifted offensive tackle, Travis has the measurables to be a contributor at the NFL level. Travis allowed just 11 total pressures and one sack in 2024, earning an 85.7 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade.
Even with his 6-foot-7 frame, Travis will need to develop as a run blocker. Fortunately, landing in a place like Detroit where two solid tackles already in place could be perfect for a player who would benefit from some development.
The Minnesota native played the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Princeton and is currently projected to be a day three pick.
Texas
CB Jahdae Barron
Barron is an All-American who is coming off an exceptional season for the Longhorns. He is a versatile defensive back that could contribute in a number of ways for an NFL secondary. Because the Lions have historically drafted the best football players rather than to fill a need, Barron would be an ideal fit if he falls to Detroit's selection.
The ball-hawking defender totaled eight interceptions over his final three seasons, including five in his last campaign. He flies around the field and is unafraid to mix it up physically with opposing receivers.
Barron's stock has risen throughout the year and is no lock to make it to Detroit's 28th overall selection. As a result, at this stage acquiring him could require a trade up.
QB Quinn Ewers
The Lions have Hendon Hooker entrenched behind Jared Goff currently as the backup, but with two years remaining on his rookie deal the team could look for more depth. Ewers is one of the more polarizing prospects at the position, as he had a 2024 campaign that could be categorized as disappointing to some.
Entering the season as one of the top signal-callers, Ewers displayed some issues with decision making and ball placement. He dealt with an injury that kept him out early in the year, but managed to lead his team to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Ultimately, if Ewers begins to slide the Lions could find value in adding him to the mix. Goff is the long-term starter, but adding another option to grow behind the veteran could be a wise move.
DT Alfred Collins
A physically powerful interior defender, Collins brings some juice as a run-stuffer. He earned an 85.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, and uses his size to gain leverage and dominate the line of scrimmage.
Collins has a massive frame at 6-foot-5, 302 pounds. He notched seven sacks in five seasons, and found a way to log seven passes defensed by using his size to affect passing lanes. His ability to impact the game in several ways projects nicely for the Lions' interior alongside the likes of Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
A projected day two pick, Collins could be an ideal fit to slot into Detroit's defensive line rotation if available.