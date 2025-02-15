Five Lions Who Could Be Involved in Draft Day Trades
The offseason is underway, and teams like the Detroit Lions are looking for every possible way to improve their team ahead of the 2025 season.
One potential way to do so is through the trade market. While the Lions will not be forced to make deals given the state of their roster, the depth they possess could be appealing to teams across the league.
As a result, general manager Brad Holmes could receive an intriguing offer for a player lower on Detroit's loaded depth chart.
Here are five players the Lions could potentially garner interest for in draft day trades.
QB Hendon Hooker
Hooker's name has garnered plenty of attention throughout the early parts of the offseason. He had excellent production in college, and was viewed as a potential first-round pick before suffering a torn ACL in his senior season.
In two seasons with the Lions, he has been exposed to some game action albeit in blowouts. With his potential, and the fact that Jared Goff is about to begin a four-year contract extension, he could be enticing to another team.
The New York Jets, which are coached by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, recently announced their intentions to part ways with veteran passer Aaron Rodgers. Hooker could be enticing to a team like that, as he could get an opportunity to show off his skills with two years left on a rookie deal.
Ultimately, Hooker's unproven nature could lead to a team taking a chance on him. If not, the Lions will surely be content keeping him as a quality backup to Goff.
DE Josh Paschal
Paschal is an interesting case, as he has been productive in some areas throughout the first three years of his career. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the decision on whether or not to extend him is somewhat puzzling.
The Kentucky product has been solid as a run-stopper when available, but hasn't produced at a high level as a pass-rusher. If a team is searching for a run-stuffing defensive end, though, he would be a fit.
If the Lions are uncertain as to whether they want to extend him and another franchise makes a quality offer, it may be hard for the team to turn it down. The defensive end position is one of the most valuable in football, and Paschal could fit a team's needs elsewhere if said team is unable to upgrade in free agency.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Rodriguez, like Paschal, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The situation is somewhat different, however, as the Lions have several options at linebacker that could make the path to significant playing time difficult for the Oklahoma State product.
In this situation, Rodriguez would become expendable if the team elects to re-sign Derrick Barnes. Rodriguez is highly thought of by new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and would still get opportunities, but elsewhere could provide a better path to a starting-caliber role.
Rodriguez will be able to compete for playing time regardless of whether Barnes returns, but a different organization could see enough value in him to make a deal for him in the final year of his rookie contract.
DE Za'Darius Smith
Smith was acquired by the Lions at the trade deadline last year and still has one year remaining on his deal. Given the different salary cap benefits the team could stand to gain by parting ways with him, it's up in the air whether or not he will don the Lions' uniform in 2025.
While releasing him is one path, the Lions could also shop him with the hopes of gaining draft capital. According to OverTheCap, the Lions would not incur any dead money in a pre-June 1 trade while saving $5,727,500 against the cap.
Smith has voiced his desire to remain with the organization for the 2025 season and wants to win a Super Bowl. However, if a team comes to Holmes with a good offer, it could be tough to turn down.
OL Colby Sorsdal
After appearing in 16 games as a rookie and making three starts, Sorsdal took a step back in 2024. He was active for just one game, as he was beaten out by the likes of Michael Niese and Christian Mahogany for backup spots on the game day active roster.
In training camp, Sorsdal was being trained to be a utility lineman, with the ability to step in at either guard or tackle. However, that didn't pan out as his overall role was limited. This has the makings of a big third year that could define his future.
With Mahogany set to return and Gio Manu expected to take a jump in his second season, Sorsdal could be one of the odd men out. He may not have much value, but a team looking to add young offensive line depth could take a chance on the William & Mary product.
