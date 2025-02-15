Texas Cornerback Compared to Lions Brian Branch
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL, and players with his versatile skill set are fairly rare to find.
However, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes that Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron may bring a similar level of versatility. Miller listed Branch as Barron's pro comparison in a recent piece examining current prospects with first-round grades.
"There will be a conversation about Barron's best NFL position, but I'm a fan of how he plays football," Miller wrote. "The 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner had five interceptions and 10 pass breakups in his senior season and worked his way from a Day 3 prospect last summer all the way to my top 10."
Barron had an exceptional season at Texas in 2024, earning All-American honors after recording five interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 67 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Throughout his five-year career with the Longhorns, Barron did a little bit of everything before bursting out as a senior. As a junior in 2022, he recorded 12 tackles for loss and two interceptions. In 2023, he finished with five tackles for loss and one interception.
A big part of his production has been his ability to line up either as a slot corner or a boundary corner, and as a result he appeals to teams with needs at either spot.
Barron was one of two cornerbacks to receive a first-round grade from Miller, with the other being Michigan's Will Johnson.
"Coaches at Texas rave about Barron's instincts and leadership, and those traits show up on the tape," Miller explained. "The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has inside-outside versatility thanks to experience at both slot and outside cornerback, and some scouts think his best position is at the nickel."