66 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Will Defeat Vikings
The Detroit Lions understand the importance of their Week 7 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dan Campbell's squad has won three consecutive games against Minnesota and are seeking their first division win of the 2024 NFL season.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 66 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Detroit's coaching staff is aware of just how difficult the Vikings have been making life for their opponents.
Campbell noted that team's making critical errors against the Vikings have paid the price and reiterated the importance of winning the turnover battle this week on the road.
“It’s huge and a number of these games it’s, well certainly the Green Bay game early, but it’s you score, get a stop, you score, they turn the ball over, you score, and all of a sudden you’re down 21-0 and it’s like, ‘Man.’ And so, then you’re scraping for answers defensively on how to stop them, and then offensively you’re starting to feel like it’s a track meet, so you’re completely out of your game plan, which is the worst thing you can do," said Campbell. "But that’s what happens."
"And those are the type of games they’ve been in because they’re applying pressure and mistakes are being made," Campbell explained further. "And those mistakes are turning into critical errors, not just errors, ‘Ah, we’ve got to punt it.’ Man, they’re massive errors and they’re getting up by two scores, three scores in some cases, early, and about the time you fight your way back, then they pull away again. So, it’s really never been close, and it is, the turnover ratio is going to be ginormous.”