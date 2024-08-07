NFL Fines Lions, Giants for Joint Practice Fights
During the two-day joint practice session between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, several skirmishes broke out.
The two teams had frustrations boil over in the competitive setting, which was the first time both teams had gone up against an opponent other than those on their respective teams in training camp this year.
However, there has been a consequence for the brawls that broke out. On Wednesday, reports indicated that both the Lions and Giants were fined $200,000 for the fights that broke out between the two teams Monday and Tuesday.
"The NFL confirmed today that the Detroit Lions and New York Giants organizations have each been fined $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at the joint practices between the clubs earlier this week," wrote NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated."
Among the Lions involved in these brawls were wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and safety Kerby Joseph. St. Brown and Dane Belton got into it Monday, while Joseph battled with Giants' rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers Tuesday. Both times caused the benches to clear as players swarmed in to protect their teammates.
Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed frustration with the scuffles before practice Tuesday. The Lions began sending players to the sideline for their involvement, as Levi Onwuzurike and Morice Norris were both sent off the field after getting into it with Giants players.
"Certainly too much," Campbell said. "When you have to stop practice that many times to reset the drill and load it, it's a waste of everybody's time. I don't want those, it's a waste of everybody's time."
Giants coach Brian Daboll, who has a longstanding friendship with Campbell, also showed a desire to clean it up during his media session before Tuesday's practice.
"Practice is a little bit different than a game," Daboll said. "Obviously, you can't do that in a game. We're going to try to clean up some of the things that led to some of that, but we're going to play hard and play physical and have another good practice."
The Giants and Lions will conclude their week together with the preseason opener, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at MetLife Stadium.