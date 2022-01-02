Look: Jalen Ramsey Lashes Out on Rams Teammate
There have been increased altercations among NFL teammates lately.
Recall, Washington teammates Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a heated altercation on the sidelines last weekend.
Early in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Baltimore Ravens, cameras caught cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoving safety Taylor Rapp.
Teammates kept Rapp at bay, as he was looking to retaliate against his teammate.
Rams head coach Sean McVay did not have an issue with the league flexing the kickoff to 1 p.m.
Recommended Lions Articles
Matthew Stafford Tosses Two Interceptions against Ravens
Matthew Stafford is off to a terrible start in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Twitter Reacts: Aidan Hutchinson's Stock Slightly Drops among Lions Fans
Aidan Hutchinson did not have much of an impact against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.
Roundtable: Resolutions for Detroit Lions
The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on resolutions that will improve the Detroit Lions in 2022.
At times, teams traveling across country are afforded the opportunity to play at 4 p.m., to aid rosters with the time change.
“No, I like it. We would be in favor of that. I think it’s better. We’ve learned to kind of travel on those short trips -- those early window trips on East Coast time zones or Central time zones. Our guys handle it well," McVay said. "I like it better that way, where we get up, we go, we go play. Our guys have a good look in their eye in the mornings. They’ve handled those windows really well this year, and that’s kind of been a consistent theme for us the last handful of years. So, that was actually something that we were excited about -- being able to get up, go, we’ll travel out there and it’ll be very similar.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.