    January 2, 2022
    Look: Jalen Ramsey Lashes Out on Rams Teammate

    Jalen Ramsey just shoved safety Taylor Rapp.
    There have been increased altercations among NFL teammates lately. 

    Recall, Washington teammates Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a heated altercation on the sidelines last weekend. 

    Early in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Baltimore Ravens, cameras caught cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoving safety Taylor Rapp. 

    Teammates kept Rapp at bay, as he was looking to retaliate against his teammate. 

    Rams head coach Sean McVay did not have an issue with the league flexing the kickoff to 1 p.m. 

    At times, teams traveling across country are afforded the opportunity to play at 4 p.m., to aid rosters with the time change. 

    “No, I like it. We would be in favor of that. I think it’s better. We’ve learned to kind of travel on those short trips -- those early window trips on East Coast time zones or Central time zones. Our guys handle it well," McVay said. "I like it better that way, where we get up, we go, we go play. Our guys have a good look in their eye in the mornings. They’ve handled those windows really well this year, and that’s kind of been a consistent theme for us the last handful of years. So, that was actually something that we were excited about -- being able to get up, go, we’ll travel out there and it’ll be very similar.”

