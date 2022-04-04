NFL World Reacts to Amazing Pat McAfee WrestleMania 38 Performance

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee put on a show of a lifetime at the biggest professional wrestling event of 2022.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee inspired many people with his WrestleMania 38 performance.

A performer who can have WWE owner Vince McMahon on his syndicated radio show, appear to watch his match and ultimately step foot in the ring to entertain the capacity crowd must be viewed as a valuable and respected member of the roster.

McAfee, 34, is a former National Football League punter who played his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following his victory over Austin Theory and loss to McMahon, McAfee was part of another iconic moment that will be remembered fondly.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who defeated Kevin Owens the evening prior, came out again on Sunday to confront Theory and McMahon.

After "stunning" both, Austin drank beers with McAfee, seemingly developing a new bond with the talented broadcaster.

But in Austin fashion, nobody is clear of the "rattlesnake", including McAfee, who was on the receiving end of a "Stone Cold stunner"

McAfee is no stranger to the squared circle, as he has battled Adam Cole in NXT and currently broadcasts weekly on WWE Smackdown, which airs on Fox.

Prior to WrestleMania, McAfee shared how he always wanted to become a professional wrestler, even though he found himself playing in the NFL.

He even built a wrestling ring at his home in order to train and prepare for potential opportunities in the ring.

Several members of the NFL community were inspired and amazed at the lengths the talented performer would go to live out his dreams and accomplish feats only a few are able to accomplish.

In two nights full of memories, McAfee's will be long-lasting and cherished by many.

