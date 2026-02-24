Dan Skipper Aims to Help Lions OL 'Get Back on the Road' in New Role

Dan Skipper isn't quite used to his new role yet, but is sure he'll adjust to it quickly.

As a player, he ascended to cult hero status for his unique swing-tackle role on the Detroit Lions' offensive line. Now, he's preparing to enter his first season roaming the sideline as coach Skipper.

After nearly a decade of playing, Skipper announced his retirement this offseason citing medical issues and a desire to get into coaching. After a stint coaching at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he didn't have to wait long or go far for his first break.

Skipper officially joined the Lions' coaching staff under head coach Dan Campbell, as he was revealed as an offensive assistant when the team announced its full staff for the season on Monday.

In his new role, Skipper is eager to help the Lions' offensive line to get back to being one of the most dominant units in the league. The group wasn't as prominent as it has been in years past in 2025, but Skipper believes they have what it takes to get back to the top this season.

"I think it starts with attitude. You've got to have guys that want to be the best, want to play hard and want to do those things right," Skipper explained during an appearance on the "Twentyman in the Huddle" podcast. "Obviously there's a level of skill involved that you've got to have, the knowledge base and obviously once you get into it you can't play hard if you're thinking. So how do we get these guys to know exactly what they're supposed to do, but don't have to be lost in thought on the field trying to figure out, 'Oh, it's a different look from the picture,' or whatever. But hey, I'm gonna go block this guy and now that's all I'm worried about. ... The foundation is there, and we took a little bit of a wrong turn, but let's get back on the road."

One particular player who Skipper played with and will now work closely with is Penei Sewell. A multi-year All-Pro who is widely regarded as one of the best in the entire league at his position, Sewell is consistently accompanied by high expectations. In his new role, Skipper is excited to plan for the usage of the talented right tackle.

"I think the ceiling's the limit for him. I've been impressed with him since the day he walked in, that obviously hasn't changed," the former lineman stated. "If it's on the field, he can do it. I think that's an exciting piece to play with. What coach Petzing and those guys come up with, I'm excited to see that process, see how it all comes together."

New responsibilities

In his new role, the Lions will task Skipper with an array of responsibilities. He's already hit the ground running, working with offensive line coach Hank Fraley to identify potential targets in free agency.

Skipper knows that this job will come with a toll of long hours and difficult days, but he's excited for the grind and the new responsibilities on the coaching side.

"The hours part, I haven't hit that yet. I know it's coming. I think the appreciation comes from just the amount of tech stuff and how efficient they are," Skipper said. "Some of the things I've seen done with Excel in the last week are unbelievable. Just trying to get caught up to speed so I can get proficient in those things, so I can continue to add value on the coaching side and do things in an efficient manner so I can sleep at some point."

The former swing tackle also shed some light on the collaboration that flows through team headquarters at this time of year, as the Lions are currently in the midst of finding potential candidates to join their roster through free agency and the draft.

He noted that he's worked closely with Fraley, and that there's plenty of overlap between the coaches and front office during this process.

"There's been a lot. Last week we were going through pro free agents and doing that whole process," Skipper explained. "Coach Fraley has been a great resource for that, (saying), 'Hey, here's what we're looking for. Can he open? What's his anchor look like?' How each team's schematics kind of mask someone or almost limit some people. It's been interesting to see how to take the film to the eval, and then what skills do you value when you start stacking it? Trying to look at the big picture of the whole thing."