NFL Writer Ranks Lions Practice Squad Best in NFL
With roster cuts wrapped up, teams across the NFL have assembled their practice squads.
The Detroit Lions have assembled a strong group of players, as many of their additions have the potential to contribute to the team in 2024. Coach Dan Campbell admitted that he views the organization as a 69-player team as opposed to the 53-player roster, as he incorporates the practice squad with the intention of those players playing a role.
One area the Lions have that is viewed as a weakness is the wide receiver position. Though Detroit has just four players at the position on the active roster, they added several capable options on the practice squad that can be elevated on game day and contribute.
As a result, the Lions have put together a practice squad that has earned high praise across the league. In a recent ranking of the NFL's best groupings from CBS, the Lions took the top spot.
"The Lions secure the top spot mostly due to the receivers on their practice squad," wrote Chris Trapasso. "DPJ is one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL -- 44.5-inch vertical and 11-7 broad jump -- Robinson has lost a few steps as we've seen him bounce around the league recently, but has experience nonetheless. Patrick was a shocking cut by the Broncos after a fantastic preseason, and Kennedy has long been a preseason hero in Detroit due to his suddenness underneath and reliable hands."
The wide receiver position isn't the only group that has talent, however. Two talented defensive ends, Mitchell Agude and Isaac Ukwu, are both back after missing the cut. The offensive line has depth as well, with undrafted rookie center Kingsley Eguakun and tackle Jamarco Jones.
Additionally, two of general manager Brad Holmes' draft picks who did not make the roster returned on the practice squad in tight end James Mitchell and running back Jermar Jefferson.
"At edge, Mitchell Agude registered four pressures in the preseason and feels like a young rusher with an upward-facing arrow," Trapasso wrote. "Lastly, JaMarco Jones is a former Ohio State offensive tackle with years of amazing preseason work on his resume. He just needs to translate some of that to the regular season if called upon as Detroit's swing tackle."