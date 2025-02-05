NFL Writer Suggests Lions Trade for Bengals Trey Hendrickson
One of the biggest needs for the Detroit Lions is at the defensive end position opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Recently, outlets are starting to discuss offseason moves each NFL team must make.
For Detroit, finding a player to complement Hutchinson should be at the top of the priority list.
"Counting on Marcus Davenport to stay healthy was always a massive gamble. Predictably, it didn't work out. Then other injuries decimated the core," Kevin Patra wrote. "Detroit can't go into next season without significant improvements up front. Za'Darius Smith is a fine player, but the 32-year-old should be a rotational piece, not an every-downer."
Many are assuming Hutchinson will return healthy and resume his position as one of the best edge rushers in the league.
Patra expressed general manager Brad Holmes cannot assume that the former No. 2 overall pick will have record-breaking production in 2025.
While many pundits are in favor of Detroit trading for All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, Patra expressed Holmes should contact the Bengals to inquire about the availability of defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Last season, Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks. He is entering the final season of his contract and could be in store for a massive new contract.
"The lack of a pass rush ultimately did in Detroit. Given that the D-line's top two players, Hutch and DT Alim McNeill, are both coming off season-ending injuries, heavy investments in free agency and the draft must be made. Holmes should also call Duke Tobin in Cincinnati to see what it would take to pry 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson away and use a chunk of cap space to make the 30-year-old happy," writes Patra. "Drafting and developing home-grown talent keeps playoff windows open, but to finally break through, sometimes a bold move is needed. This is the offseason for that sort of move in Detroit."