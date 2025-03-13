'No Bad Days': Roy Lopez Ready to Learn From Dan Campbell, Teammates
New Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roy Lopez learned what it meant to compete growing up wrestling. If he suffered a loss, he was the type of individual to storm off quite upset due to failing.
Part of the appeal of Detroit's newest defensive lineman is his willingness to battle and overcome obstacles. Lopez expressed at his introductory media session he learned lessons from his family on what prevented them from being able to play in the National Football League.
Also, he was able to avenge several of the losses he suffered wrestling. He joked that he learned everything about the opponents who defeated him, including their social security number and home addresses. He reportedly compiled a high school wrestling record of 113-3, winning a state championship twice.
He has been taught to leave no doubt that he should be a part of a team's 53-man roster to help them win games.
Now in Detroit, the 27-year-old is ready to learn from head coach Dan Campbell and the established defensive linemen in the room, including Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill.
Lopez was able to get a first-hand look at Detroit last season, as the Cardinals were defeated by the Lions early in the 2024 season at home.
"They wear their heart on the sleeves, man," said Lopez. "They play with energy, both sides of the ball for four quarters. They never, they always think they're going to win. Being able to play against Frank Ragnow was awesome. There's a reason why he's got the reputation easily as one of the best centers in the league. Tape speaks for itself. And I heard he's even a better man, better human. So, I can't wait to meet him. Can't wait to grow our relationship. Pick his brain as a player, as a competitor. And so, it's going to be awesome."
Each year he has played in the league since being selected in the sixth-round of the 2021 draft, Lopez has steady improved his game.
Now, he will battle with Brodric Martin for a backup role behind D.J. Reader, should he remain on the roster for the upcoming season.
"People keep saying, I'm added to a room that I play a lot alike with," said Lopez. "These guys play hard. They play for four quarters until the end of the whistle. And that's exactly who I am, when people ask about me. I show up every day ready to work. Excited to be here. It's a blessing.
"No bad days, man. And so, I think that's the biggest thing is I'm gonna grind it out to the very end until the clock hits zero," Lopez continued. "And maybe one more second after that. It's a blessing to be a part of this room, because you look on tape and that's the way they play. You can't fake it. It's down to the core. So, it's a blessing to be here."
