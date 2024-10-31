Notebook: Exploring Lions' Pass Protection Issues
The Detroit Lions' offensive line is viewed as one of the best in the entire NFL. However, the unit has allowed an uncharacteristic amount of sacks in recent weeks.
Over the last four games, the Lions have allowed quarterback Jared Goff to be sacked 14 times. In each of the last two, Goff has been sacked four times apiece. Moving forward, avoiding this trend is a point of emphasis for the entire coaching staff.
“Our sack numbers over the last stretch of four or five games have been higher than what we’ve grown to know over the last two years," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "So something we talk about as a unit, there’s ways we can help out schematically to not put guys in so many 1-on-1 islands. And so we do look at that every week, that doesn’t really change."
While the line has had issues, some of the sacks are the result of good coverage downfield. With Goff having an emphasis on not turning the ball over, sometimes him holding onto the ball is to blame for him being sacked.
"I do think, also, when you look at Jared and not putting the ball in harm’s way down the field, something we did talk about was by being a little bit less aggressive trying to push the ball into tight windows, we may get a couple more sacks because he’s holding onto the ball a little bit longer," Johnson said. "That might be a result of that also, just with the way we’re coaching Jared to play turnover-free ball. But the sacks are a point of emphasis, particularly this week when we’re facing a crew that, it’s their number one priority up front."
The Packers' defense has 12 sacks and plays with an intensity devoted to making the opposing passer uncomfortable. Devonte Wyatt leads the team with three sacks, while linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has 2.5.
"They’ve got, not just four, but eight guys up front that they just roll through constantly. They’re attacking, penetrating, stunts, games, violence. We’ve got our work cut out for us," Johnson said. "It’s gonna take everybody. It’s gonna take receivers, it’s gonna take tight ends, it’s gonna take the running backs as well as the o-line.”
Playing 'on the attack' key to special teams success
The Lions' special teams units had a banner day on Sunday against Tennessee. Big returns from Kalif Raymond and Khalil Dorsey, along with booming punts from Jack Fox, allowed the Lions to control the field position game for most of the afternoon.
"A bunch of those guys ended up picking up blocks, and their punter kind of out-kicked the gunners covering down the field. Didn't do a great job of holding them up on the outside," Fipp explained. "But Leaf got started, and once the ball got in his hand, the faster the returner plays, the slower the coverage is gonna play. I think what you guys saw during that game was Kalif was playing really fast. He's on the attack. When you play on the attack in this game, good things happen to you."
On Raymond's 90-yard punt return touchdown, several members of the starting defense recorded key blocks. Detroit left the defenders in to cover a potential fake, and they wound up playing a massive role in Raymond's score.
Among the players to make key blocks were Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill. Meanwhile, James Houston made a solid decision to not block, as doing so may have resulted in a penalty that would've wiped out the return.
"You're always trying to stay on the attack, no matter what the unit is. Leaf did a great job of that. Anzalone picked up a block on 57, Branch had a block, and we had a couple guys make good decisions," Fipp said. "Houston came down there and didn't block a guy, because he might've blocked him in the back and it was just good to see. I would say sometimes the best plays are the ones you don't make. The decision not to block a guy or try to make it ends up really being one of the best plays out there. Anyways, great to see. Those guys compete, they know Leaf's gonna compete with the ball in his hands."
Aaron Glenn's empathy for Jameson Williams
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was in the headlines again as Detroit police investigates the circumstances of him avoiding arrest after weapons were found in a car he was travelling in during a stop in early October.
With Williams currently serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, he's been clouded by negativity. However, the Lions' coaching staff has stuck with the young player through his mistakes.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn offered an explanation for why, stating that young players make mistakes and that an emphasis has been placed on him prioritizing decision-making going forward.
"You just have to remind them that times are different," Glenn said. "When I grew up, when you grew up, and what he’s going through now, there’s just no room for it. What you’re doing is, you’re not allowing yourself to capitalize on everything that you can capitalize on. We all know Jamo, he’s a talent. He’s a talent, and I want to see him be able to capitalize on everything that he can because of the talent that he has. And because of the person that he is."
Glenn noted that the personal relationship with this player is importaant in helping him navigate tough situations.
"If you don’t really know him, you should get to know him because he is a really, really good person," Glenn said. "To me, that’s how I look at that. It’s the relationship part of it that you speak to. Sometimes that’s not even with the football part, it’s more the relationship of what I went through, and how can I help him?”
Preparing for multiple quarterbacks
The Lions are preparing to see one of two different quarterback options from the Packers this week. Starter Jordan Love is dealing with a groin injury, one that caused him to leave the game against the Jaguars last week and be replaced by Malik Willis.
Love has already missed two games this season with a knee injury, and Willis won both of his starts. While the two passers have different skill sets, coach Dan Campbell believes the Packers will stick to their identity regardless of who plays.
“It’s a little different, but they’re gonna lean on what they do well. They’re not gonna go away from that. That’s your bread and butter, that’s your identity," Campbell said Wednesday. "There will be some wrinkles to it, but I think we have a pretty good idea of what we’re gonna get no matter who’s in there. And they’re both very good athletes, they both can run, they both can create issues in the pocket."
The Packers hope to have Love for the game on Sunday, and he was spotted by local media at practice on Thursday. He told reporters that there was a "realistic" chance he could play Sunday during his Wednesday media session, and as a result the Lions will be ready if he goes.
"Certainly Love as a passer, he does a great job of eyes downfield, giving his receivers a chance to make a play on the ball," Campbell explained. "He’s just really grown and elevated since last year. I know there’s been a few picks in there, but there’s other parts of his game that have really elevated. He’s a top-notch dude.”