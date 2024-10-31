Two Leading Lions Trade Candidates Emerge
The Detroit Lions are firmly in the middle of the NFL trade rumor mill.
With the trade deadline just days away on Nov. 5, the Lions are viewed as a team that is in the market for a pass rusher after season-ending injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
Since the injury to Hutchinson in Week 6, the Lions' pass rush has struggled severely, and the defensive line specifically has not recorded a sack in the last two games.
As a result, the Lions are expected to look for help on the trade market. Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up' Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter explained that he expects the Lions to add help. Two candidates, Cleveland's Za'Darius Smith and New York's Azeez Ojulari, are viewed as top options at this time.
"Yes, I do think you're gonna see that. You saw Dan Campbell get all fired up, he looked like the cat who ate the canary," Schefter said. "They don't have a deal done yet, but there are a couple of pass rushers out there right now. Za'Darius Smith, Azeez Ojulari in New York. There are a couple of guys that make a lot of sense for the Lions. If you are this close and this good, why are you not willing to part with some mid-round pick to get in some type of reinforcement to hold down the fort until Aidan Hutchinson can make it back for the Super Bowl if you make it that far."
ESPN had previously reported that the market for acquiring Smith from the Browns amongst teams is set at a fourth-round pick. The 32-year-old is having a solid season in Cleveland, with five sacks in the team's first seven games.
"He is a hot name right now," said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "The Detroit Lions desparately need a pass rusher after injuries, they could be in the mix here. Teams I've talked to believe that the Browns want a really good day three pick for Smith, so a fourth-rounder or so would probably get it done. But I'm told the Browns are also open to keeping him, too."
Smith has experience playing in the NFC North and has stated he would welcome a trade to the Lions, as it would give him the opportunity to play former teams Green Bay and Minnesota twice a year.
Ojulari, meanwhile, is in the final year of his rookie contract with the New York Giants. He has six sacks this season, including five in his last three games.
The Lions have been linked to a pair of marquee pass rushers in Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby and Cleveland's Myles Garrett. However, given their statuses with their respective teams as cornerstone players, they are not expected to be dealt.
"How many times do we have to tell you that the Raiders are not trading Maxx Crosby and the Browns are not trading Myles Garrett," Schefter said. "They're not trading these guys. Teams are not in the market to give away the heart and soul of their teams."