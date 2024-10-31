Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his stellar play in October.
The 30-year-old is the first Lions quarterback to ever win the award and Detroit's first offensive player to earn the nod since Calvin Johnson earned the award back in October of 2013.
Recall, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was named the Defensive Player of the Month in September after his hot start.
For the last five weeks, with the exception of its Week 5 bye, Detroit has had at least one player earn a Player of the Week award. This week, Kalif Raymond was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the Titans.
Bill Belichick praised the veteran signal-caller for the play of the offense during Goff's recent appearance on the "Lets Go" podcast.
MORE: Bill Belichick: Detroit Lions Offense 'Impossible' to Stop
Speaking with the team's flagship radio station, Goff expressed the offense has so many weapons that it is becoming increasingly difficult for defenses to try and slow down all of the playmakers at Ben Johnson's disposal.
“I think what he was referring to was, it’s hard with the amount of weapons we have," said Goff. "There are some instances where (defenses) have to pick their poison on who they want to stop and they’re going to leave somebody else open.
"And we’ve known that to be the case this whole season now, with just the multitude of guys we have available to throw it to, to run it with," Goff commented further. "And obviously with the o-line and the way they’re playing, it makes it all go.”