Notebook: Tim Patrick Battling For Role in Lions' Offense
The Detroit Lions have a veteran who played a big role last season that could wind up being effective once again in 2025.
After signing Tim Patrick following final cuts last season, the Lions reaped the benefits of having the veteran on their roster throughout 2024. However, Patrick has been limited throughout camp with a quad injury, and as such he has been largely unable to show coaches, teammates and fans what he's capable of.
Patrick has been back in action this week, and flashed that ability that made him so valuable last season.
"It was good. It was sloppy, but to be out there and not watching for once was a good feeling," Patrick said after a recent practice. "Just got to take it one day at a time so I can show them who I am."
When healthy, Patrick can be a do-it-all receiver who provides plenty of ability for the offense. He's a big-bodied target, with some vertical speed and strength that elevates his game.
"Just making contested plays, getting open, run blocking hard, touchdown blocks. It's just doing it all, man," he explained. "I feel like I'm a well-rounded receiver, I can do pretty much everything besides run like Jamo. Whenever they need me to do, I feel like I can do it at a pretty high level."
Khalil Dorsey returns
After suffering a severe leg injury in last year's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Khalil Dorsey provided a spark earlier in the week in his return to practice.
Dorsey is known as one of the team's top options at gunner on coverage units, but also brings defensive skills to the table that will help in a pinch.
Recently, Dorsey explained to reporters that he was excited about the opportunity to return to action on the coaching side.
The veteran defender also admitted that were times in his rehab process where he felt like giving up. However, he stuck out the rehab to attempt to return to action in solid form.
"There were multiple times considered (giving up), but I'm still here," Dorsey said. "Had to call my family on a couple of them. I'm in a better space right now, and happy to just be back out here."
There was a point he felt the rehab was far different and more grueling than he expected.
"There was a point in time where I wanted to stop," Dorsey explained. "But they were just always giving me positive stuff and then all my coaches, all my teammates, they were more like friends instead of teammates. Came up, checked on me, gave me calls."
Specialists spend time together, attend camp
Detroit's specialists all attended and worked at the Nick Novak camp this offseason. Throughout the offseason, Jake Bates, Hogan Hatten and Jack Fox spent a significant amount of time together, including participating in the Pro-Am at the Rocket Golf Classic.
"I don’t know much about that camp specifically," said Dave Fipp. "I know those guys get together a lot. I know they do different venues. There’s different players like that who played in this League in the past. I have a lot of respect for Nick Novak, what he’s done, but to answer specifically to that, I don't totally know.
"I love seeing those guys get together and work. I think the more they can do it, the better. I mean, it shows a commitment to their craft, to the game, to the team, the organization, to themselves, trying to be the best that they can be. Like I said, we’ve got the right guys, and they’re all about it.”
Stuard emulating Lions star as kick returner
Linebacker Grant Stuard indicated he is gaining confidence with each week he has returned kicks on special teams.
“I think it’s just the more I play football, the more I understand the threat of a dynamic guy with the ball in his hand. Me knowing, as a cover guy or a defensive guy, I’d rather play the guys that want to get sideways," said Stuard. "One, I’m fast, two, if you have a guy that’s as fast as Jah and he’s slicing through your defense, now he’s at the second level immediately. I have that same mentality with the ball in my hand.
"If I can slice through, slice through, slice through, eventually I’m gonna get through to the safety, one-on-one with my momentum. Should be something good for the Detroit Lions. I think my experience as a player and being around guys that are super talented and super skilled has allowed me to understand what coaches wants from me.”
Dolphins cornerback praises St. Brown
Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones was asked this week about the challenges he faced matching up against Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.
“It was good, man. I knew it was gonna be the best work possible. Y’all saw the tape, he cooked me," Jones said. "I got better from that. I’m learning a technique that I’m not used to doing, so he made me better. If anything, I’d rather it be him than anyone else.”
He indicated it was been quite the adjustment playing so much press-man coverage.
“I’m getting comfortable with it. First couple days, if you would’ve seen me, I looked like a high schooler out here," Jones said. "From where I was to where I am, the thing that I kept working on and need to keep improving is my feet and trusting the technique. When I don’t trust the technique, that’s when I lose reps and it looks bad and you get the Amon-Ra reps. But when I play the technique and I shoot my hands when I’m supposed to, I take the steps when I’m supposed to, it looks pretty good.”