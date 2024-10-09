City of Detroit: 'Baby Bro' Amon-Ra St. Brown Outshining Brother
In a previous episode of the podcast co-hosted by the St. Brown brothers, Equanimeous St. Brown shared a negative opinion on the city of Detroit. After his comments picked up steam on social media, the City of Detroit X (formerly known as Twitter) account responded on Wednesday.
Two separate exchanges occurred between St. Brown and the city. After the social media account clapped back at Equanimeous' claims with facts about the increasing population and the city ranking 26th most populous city in America, St. Brown responded with a quip about Detroit cracking the top-25 next year.
The interaction wasn't done, however, as the City of Detroit account responded with the message, "Hopefully next year you don't have to move to another city." For reference, Equanimeous St. Brown is with the Saints organization after playing previously with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Lions pre-draft interest in WR in Jayden Reed was very strong
The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed wide receiver Jayden Reed's strong start to the season.
Reed currently ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, with 414 through the season's first five games. He has emerged as a top target for quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers, who are 3-2 early in the season.
The Michigan State product was a guest on the St. Brown Bros. Podcast, hosted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous, who is on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.
During the interview, Reed revealed that he had plenty of talks with the Lions' organization leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. He was eventually selected in the second round by the Packers.
“I ain’t gonna lie, bro, I talked to them the most," Reed explained. "I talked to them the most out of everybody.”
The wide receiver explained that he had positive meetings with the organization, including a session with Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and many members of the coaching staff at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“I had a meeting at the Combine with all the coaches, the GM, everybody," Reed said. "I was sold, but you don’t know until you know.”
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs' secret for success
The Lions' running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have emerged as one of the league's best duos in 2024. Together, they have amassed 556 rushing yards, which is more than 16 NFL teams have total.
Montgomery has shared the desire he and Gibbs share — to be the best duo of running backs in NFL history. Appearing on 'Up and Adams With Kay Adams,' the veteran running back dished on what makes the pairing so successful.
"Holding each other accountable, really. We look at each other like it's a friendly competition. We want to be the best running back duo to ever do it, but we also have high expectations for ourselves," Montgomery said. "So Jahmyr being in his second year, and I'm in my sixth year, I know I have a lot of humility to try to get better. You see and you hear a lot of people from a lot of places, you get to a certain year and you feel like, well, I know enough and I feel like I can't learn from anybody. But I look at it like Jahmyr is special in his own way and the things that he can do very well, he can teach me and help me."
With both players readily available, Detroit is able to lean on its run game for offensive success. In the same fashion, Montgomery and Gibbs are able to lean on each other to push one another to improve.
"Us being accountable for one another, holding ourselves to a standard we know that we can live by, and blocking out the noise and having the blinders on because we live in a world where everyone wants to make it about competition and everyone wants me and Jahmyr to be against each other," Montgomery said. "But that's my little brother. I want the best for him and he wants the best for me, so we see each other in that light."