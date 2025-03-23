Notes: Lions Listed as Team That Should Make Trade Instead of Drafting
The Detroit Lions' biggest need in the eyes of many pundits is another addition to their pass rush.
To this point, the Lions have not added a piece in free agency. While there is still time for the team to do so or add one in the NFL draft, Pro Football Focus believes that the team could benefit greatly from making a big move.
"Needless to say, returning Hutch’s 95.0 PFF pass-rush grade to the lineup will have a massive impact on the entire unit's ability to draw one-on-ones and generate pressure, something that was exceedingly difficult without him," penned PFF's Mason Cameron. "However, the problem still persists: Outside of Hutchinson, this defense struggles to generate consistent pressure off the edge."
Cameron suggests that the Lions could swing a deal for New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was selected three spots behind Hutchinson in the 2022 draft. In three seasons, the Oregon product has amassed 21 career sacks.
Cameron believes that the Giants may look to move Thibodeaux rather than make a decision on a fifth-year option in an attempt to accelerate their rebuild.
"With a fifth-year option decision looming – a subsequent extension – New York has a decision to make on what path forward to take with Thibodeaux," Cameron wrote. "Should the Giants decide to maximize their trade value for Thibs, now would be the time. Detroit has the structure in place to tap into the pass rusher’s potential, as well as the cap space to facilitate an extension, should the team decide to."
1.) Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold released a behind-the-scenes blog showcasing his experience putting together the annual rookie dinner last season.
2.) The Lions were listed among the best fits for cornerback Rasul Douglas, who is one of the best available free agents, by Bleacher Report.
3.) The Detroit Free Press profiled new free agent addition Avonte Maddox, detailing how he initially believed he would play professional baseball during his high school days at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.
4.) OverTheCap.com released the details of Tim Patrick's new one-year contract, which includes a guaranteed base salary of $1.255 million.