Ranking Lions' Free Agent Signings
The Detroit Lions have added multiple pieces that could play big roles in what they hope will be a championship chase in 2025.
Detroit added multiple new faces in the secondary, headlined by D.J. Reed, as well as valuable depth on the defensive line and at linebacker. As a result, the defense is fortified a year after the unit was depleted by injuries.
Here is a ranking of the seven external free agent signings the Lions have made up to this point in 2025.
7.) QB Kyle Allen
Allen is a veteran who will compete for the backup job with 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker. He appears to be an upgrade from Nate Sudfeld, who was a competitor for Hooker last training camp, and has 19 career starts under his belt.
With the veteran, the Lions have another contender to battle for reps with Hooker, who lost the backup job in the postseason to veteran Teddy Bridgewater.
Allen will have to strongly outperform his younger counterpart to earn the job, but having started in the past, he should bring good competition throughout the offseason.
6.) CB Rock Ya-Sin
A second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Ya-Sin has played in 79 career games with four organizations over his six-year career. Lately, however, his role has been limited to largely on special teams. In 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers, he played a career-low 62 defensive snaps over 13 games.
As a result, Ya-Sin's path to playing time in Detroit may be easiest on special teams. He certainly brings competition at cornerback, particularly in the slot, but he was last a full-time starter in 2022.
The Lions have needed their depth at this position in years past due to injury, but at this present juncture Ya-Sin may be slotted as a backup piece who contributes on special teams.
5.) TE Kenny Yeboah
The Lions added depth at the tight end position in Yeboah, who held the third tight end role with the New York Jets for the better part of the last four seasons. His 2024 season was the most productive of his career, as he caught five passes for 47 yards and his first-career touchdown.
Detroit re-signed Shane Zylstra in the days following Yeboah's signing, and as a result the two will likely compete for the third spot behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.
Yeboah hasn't had the greatest run-blocking grades during his career, evidenced by a 48.4 mark in 2024, and that will be a task he's asked to handle a lot in this particular role. As a result, Yeboah will need to continue developing in his time with the Lions.
4.) CB Avonte Maddox
A Detroit native, Maddox is returning home after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's a versatile piece in the defensive backfield, as he logged snap at both cornerback and safety throughout the 2024 season.
Injuries limited Maddox to just 13 total games from 2022-23, but he was able to suit up in all 17 games in 2024. He had just three starts and played 33 percent of the defensive snaps, but he limited opponents to a 51.7 percent completion percentage and a 75.9 quarterback rating on passes thrown his way.
Maddox will compete with Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson for reps at the slot-cornerback position, and could also see some time as a hybrid safety given his versatile background. He's a nice addition who could help the Lions in a number of ways.
3.) DT Roy Lopez
Lopez comes to Detroit on a one-year deal to help fortify the defensive line. Currently, he appears to be a rotational option that can lighten the load on DJ Reader. With his experience, he gives the Lions a solid run-stuffing option for the defensive interior.
With Alim McNeill's status for the start of the season uncertain due to a torn ACL, there could also be an avenue for the Lions to deploy Lopez as a three-technique if he demonstrates that versatility. Regardless, he profiles as a solid rotational piece with the ability to earn an increased role within the defense.
2.) LB Grant Stuard
Though Stuard's defensive contributions have been relatively limited over the course of his career, he has enjoyed an uptick in production over the last two seasons. Highlighting this growth is a 19-tackle game that he had in a spot start last season for the Colts.
As a special teams ace, it's easy to see where Stuard's primary fit will be. Additionally, he'll likely have the chance to play a role defensively in Detroit. Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes are all back as returning starters, but Stuard could slot right in the rotation along with Malcolm Rodriguez.
1.) CB D.J. Reed
Reed appears to be a surefire starter for the Lions' defense in 2025 and beyond, as the team signed him to a three-year deal with $32 million guaranteed. With an affinity for playing in press coverage, he's a schematic fit and should gel nicely with Detroit's defensive style.
Reed allowed an opposing completion percentage of 58.3 in 2024 and an opposing quarterback rating of 91.7. Pro Football Focus assigned him a coverage grade of 70.1 for the season.
The veteran also gives the Lions an established presence to help guide the youngsters in the room, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. He will likely be tasked with matching up with opposing top receivers right away, a task that he is ready to handle.