Lions Believe Hutchinson Is 'Better Player' After Injury
The Detroit Lions have high expectations for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in his first season post-leg injury.
A season that started on a record pace was derailed by a broken leg, as Hutchinson's campaign was limited to just five games. However, with the way he attacked his rehab process and his work ethic, the Lions believe the version of Hutchinson in 2025 may be even better.
"Listen, I'm not saying anything about numbers or statistics or any of that, but I see a better player than we had last year, and you might be like, 'Woah.' That's the same thing I said when I saw him out there, 'Woah,'" said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "If you know Hutch, which all of you do, and the way he works, the way he attacked his rehab — a week after the surgery he's in here trying to work out. It's no surprise."
Hutchinson echoed that sentiment earlier in the week. He has been seamless in his return to organized team activities and training camp, already looking the part of a key defensive player.
The Michigan product's forward-thinking mindset also lends itself to belief that he'll continue improving. He dismissed the notion that he peaked in just his third NFL season.
"If people that watch me play football think my third year in the NFL is gonna be my peak performance, they think my third year in the NFL is gonna be my peak performance — I think you've got to be pretty crazy to think that any young player (is peaking)," Hutchinson told Sirius XM Tuesday. "In my third year, you're thinking about returning to that level in my mind, being in year four and (I'm) gonna be older.As the years go on, it's like I'm evolving mentally and I'm evolving physically. Yeah, I had a hot start, but I feel like I've already grown as a player and I've already started to understand more of who you are as a player as the years go on. I think that's only gonna trend upwards."
Next steps
For Hutchinson, the natural progression in his return will be to acclimate quickly when the team begins padded practices Friday. The defender has looked solid in non-padded work, but the added physical strain of contact practices will be the next test.
Sheppard believes that there won't be any issues, but that the added intensity and the unpredictability of upcoming joint practices will aid in his return from injury.
"Now, it's just about going out in live action, getting those hits, taking those blows, building that mental piece back to where it's not a, 'Woah, watch out for this and that,' moment in live action. You can only do that in training camp with pads on, live reps when we have that setting," Sheppard said. "Joint practices will be good for Hutch, going against a foreign opponent where you don't know, it's not as controlled. And I see a better player, quite frankly. I'm looking for Hutch to have a big season and he's one of the pillars of the defense."
During his interivew as part of Sirius XM's NFL Training Camp Tour, Hutchinson noted that he's already begun to experience these 'Welcome Back' moments. On the first day of OTAs, he was stepped on and kicked.
Though he experienced some soreness the next day, he noted that he was able to use those moments as psychological factors to remind himself that he's recovered from the injury.
"Day one of OTAs I got stepped on, kicked, everything under the sun. The day after I was pretty sore," Hutchinson said. "But going through that day and, I mean it was the most freak things that you can think of, it was weird. But I really believe that that day happening, you're like, 'I'm good.' Sometimes you need those moments where you're coming back from an injury and things get hit and you get up and you're like, 'Oh, I'm alright now.' And it's a psychological thing, you know? So I think OTAs were a big thing with that pyschologically. And now we're in camp, it's like we're full speed ahead."