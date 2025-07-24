Key Lions Defenders Leave Thursday Practice Early
The Detroit Lions saw the return of multiple defenders to practice on Thursday, but two key contributors are currently being evaluated for injuries.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold and linebacker Derrick Barnes both left practice early and are being evaluated for injuries. Arnold is being evaluated for a leg injury, while Barnes is being looked at for a hand injury.
Both Arnold and Barnes have had strong starts to camp, with Arnold reeling in a highlight-reel one-handed interception in Tuesday's practice.
On a brighter note, the Lions had a defensive lineman and a cornerback return to the mix. After exiting practice early on Tuesday, nose tackle Brodric Martin was back in action.
Martin was evaluated for a foot injury following his early exit on Tuesday, and while no further update was provided, he was able to return to action on Thursday. The Western Kentucky product is entering his third NFL season and is looking to make a significant impact amidst a loaded nose tackle rotation.
Meanwhile, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver both practice for the first time this year on Thursday. Thomas-Oliver was on the Non-Football/Injury list.
Thomas-Oliver, meanwhile, was a late-season addition to the practice squad that the team re-signed to a futures contract this offseason.
The cornerback was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and has appeared in 26 career games. He becomes the first Lions player to be activated off an injury list in 2025.
Detroit remained without linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury amidst his ongoing contract dispute. The Lions hosted linebacker Kyzir White for a visit on Wednesday.