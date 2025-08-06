Lions Have Not Had 'Intense Talks' With Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions view Aidan Hutchinson as a foundational player for their defense.
With Hutchinson under contract through the end of the 2026 season, the Lions' front office has time to get a long-term deal done with the budding star. The deal will likely come at a heavy cost, with the highest player at the defensive end position being paid an average of $41 million per year.
With training camp underway and Hutchinson looking every bit like a star pass-rusher, he appears to be fully recovered and just as good as he was prior to the devastating season-ending leg injury he suffered last season.
General manager Brad Holmes said that the team has yet to engage in intense discussions surrounding a potential extension for Hutchinson. Still, he hopes to begin serious discussions soon and eventually get a deal done.
"Haven't had any really intense talks yet. We'll definitely get some dialogue going soon here. All those things take time, especially the larger the deal is," Holmes said. "As a player, he has looked great. I'm really not all that surprised, just because of tracking him since his early days in college at Michigan. He had that big injury at Michigan. He came back, I don't think anybody would argue, a better player."
Last season, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in five games before suffering the injury. Detroit believes he can return to that form and then some, as multiple coaches have said this year's version of him is better than a year ago.
While Holmes stopped short of saying the circumstances weren't exactly the same between Hutchinson's injury this year and the one he suffered in 2021 at Michigan, he noted that the defender's mindset plays a key role in attacking his recovery.
"I don't want to say it's exactly the same because games haven't kicked off yet, but what we've seen in practice, the change of direction, the explosiveness, he's not having any effects," Holmes explained. "I'm not surprised when a guy like him has that kind of mindset. But it's very important, and hopefully soon we'll get some dialogue going."
There are still multiple high-profile edge rushers who remain in search of new contracts, including Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson. With Hutchinson having the benefit of an extra year of team control, he has the time to work to earn a larger contract.
Hutchinson is one of two first-round picks from Detroit's 2022 draft class that could be in line for a hefty contract extension, with the other being wide receiver Jameson Williams.