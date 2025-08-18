Observations: Patrick Proves He Belongs, TeSlaa Has New Challenge
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Monday afternoon, but the 15th training camp practice took place on the indoor practice field.
Detroit is awaiting a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Thursday and took the opportunity to learn more about players who have been working their way up the depth chart.
Hendon Hooker took reps with the second-team offense and Isaac TeSlaa took more reps with the first-team offense.
Here are several observations of what occurred at the team's first practice ahead of the Texans preseason game.
Participation report
Khalil Dorsey was activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list and was inserted in special teams gunner reps on Monday afternoon.
"We'll start today, individual and group, some of that stuff," said Dan Campbell. "Hopefully, by the end of the week, maybe we can get him worked into a few things. I don't know if he'll play or not (Saturday). This is a step in the right direction, getting him back."
Kerby Joseph is dealing with a knee injury, but is expected back by the end of the week.
"It's just something he's been dealing with a little bit. We're hoping to get him back late in the week," said Campbell. "We don't feel like it's a major problem. It's just something we're trying to manage right now and get it to calm down."
Those not practicing included Joseph, Morice Norris, Ahmed Hassanein, Sam LaPorta, Trystan Colon and Malik Taylor.
Tim Patrick and Giovanni Manu returned to practice. Two players were observed leaving practice, including tight end Zach Horton and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.
Jameson Williams gets physical early
During the first full team period, Detroit's speedy wideout showcased his willingness to block. On an early run call, Williams locked up with veteran Rock Ya-Sin. After the play was over, Williams gave the versatile defensive back an extra shove.
The former first-round pick was observed crawling to the sidelines after a rep in a full-team period, but he was able to return kicks and returned to practice after being evaluated.
Cornerback D.J. Reed gave the defense early momentum with a pass breakup on Amon-Ra St. Brown. The entire defense was fired up.
The early team periods featured a hefty amount of run plays. Sione Vaki was working with the second-team offense for the majority of Monday's practice. When Vaki had an early burst out right, Al-Quadin Muhammad flashed his speed in his pursuit of the talented running back.
Offensive line rotations
Detroit's first team offensive line featured Taylor Decker at left tackle, Christian Mahogany at left guard, Graham Glasgow at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Penei Sewell at right tackle.
Detroit's second-team offensive line featured Jamarco Jones at left tackle, Netane Muti at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Kayode Awosika at right guard and Dan Skipper at right tackle.
Detroit's third team featured Giovanni Manu at left tackle, Zack Johnson at left guard, Michael Niese at center, Mason Miller at right guard, Gunner Britton at right tackle.
7-on-7
On the first play of the seven-on-seven period, Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams with Terrion Arnold and Ya-Sin in coverage. The veteran quarterback overthrew Tim Patrick with D.J. Reed and Brian Branch in coverage.
Zach Horton found a rare target, but Derrick Barnes had the pass breakup.
In Hendon Hooker's first effort leading the offense this period, he connected with Dominic Lovett with Loren Strickland in coverage. Unfortunately, he held on to the football far too long and there was solid coverage from the defensive backs on the next two reps.
Kyle Allen overthew Tom Kennedy, but connected with Kennedy and Lovett during the period.
Lions starting offensive line is not handling linebacker blitzes well
In the next team period, Jack Campbell had an easy sack when his blitz through the middle of the offensive line went unguarded. Throughout camp, Detroit's offensive line units has struggled with the variety of pressures being deployed by new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
In this period, TeSlaa had an opportunity with the first-team offense and Goff was quick to test out the standout receiver.
With Arnold in coverage, Goff unloaded a deep bomb that eventually fell incomplete. Arnold had solid coverage and the rookie wideout was unable to haul in the deep pass attempt.
Campbell had another sack in a full-team red zone period.
Red Zone
Starting at the 20-yard line, Goff found St. Brown on a toss left. Jahmyr Gibbs had his number called on a run left before the aforementioned Campbell sack.
A play fell apart when veteran Graham Glasgow fell down. Aidan Hutchinson was again flying to the football and forced Goff to scramble and throw the football away in this period. On the next rep, a coverage sack again forced Goff to simply throw the football into the ground. The period ended for the first-team with a Goff touchdown to Gibbs with Hutchinson in pursuit.
Hendon Hooker had his best toss and best rep when he connected with Tim Patrick. The veteraan described the play as a "go-route" and he was able to toe-tap for the completion. Stuard had strong pressure before Hooker was able to find Patrick in the back of the end zone.
Hooker's worst toss was missing a wide open Jacob Saylors coming out of the backfield for what would have been an easy touchdown right.
Situational period
The situation setup was 1st-and-10 from the 12-yard line with 21 seconds left in the second quarter, trailing 10-7 with no timeouts.
Gibbs was the target on on the first play right and then Goff spiked the football with seconds remaining.
On 3rd-and-7 from the seven-yard line, Goff targeted Williams in the end zone but Arnold was solid in coverage.
Allen was given the offense in a 7-7 tie game on the 17-yard line with no timeouts and 17 seconds left. Media saw two plays ran before the request was made to depart to begin to meet with players following practice. Allen targeted Patrick but Allen George had solid coverage.
Allen threw the ball out of the back of the end zone on the final play observed.
Other media that remained indicated one more situational period was ran with the first-team offense, but this writer was awaiting the open interview session.
Notes
1.) Jameson Williams expressed after practice he was going to call his shoes he wore today the "Moonwalkers". Unfortunately, he indicated it may be the last time he wears them.
2.) Guests Kay Adams and Jason Garrett visited Allen Park for practice on Monday.
3.) After practice, Goff, St. Brown, TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond all put in extra work.
4.) Grant Stuard simply gives full effort during special teams reps. He was observed winning many battles again on Monday.
5.) Hutchinson had one of the most unique pass-rush moves in the one-on-one matchup with Penei Sewell that anyone had even seen, including the team's starting right tackle. Sewell even looked like he had never seen this sort of pressure ever before. Hutchinson utlized a swim move, but then quickly shuffled mid-move to win the rep. It had most in the media room talking after practice.