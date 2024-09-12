Odds Lions Beat Buccaneers in Week 2
Week 2 brings another playoff rematch to Ford Field for the Detroit Lions.
The Lions, coming off a 26-20 overtime win against the L.A. Rams, will take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of last season's divisional round playoff clash. Detroit prevailed in the contest, 31-23, marking the second time that Jared Goff & Co. beat the Buccaneers in 2023. They also disposed of the Bucs, 20-6, in Week 6.
Tampa Bay enters this Week 2 tilt coming off a convincing, 37-20 season-opening victory against the Washington Commanders. In the contest, Mayfield had his way against Washington's secondary, completing 24-of-30 passes for four touchdowns and 289 yards. Longtime Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was the recipient of a two of them, while fellow Bucs receiver Chris Godwin finished with a game-high 83 yards and a score.
In order to beat Tampa Bay on Sunday, Detroit will need to prioritize limiting the production of the aforementioned pass-catchers, which comprise one of the very best receiving duos in the game today. It'll be a task that's easier said than done, especially when it comes to stopping Evans. Evans, who has 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name, produced 147 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to Detroit a season ago.
Key to curtailing the production of the receiving tandem Sunday will be former Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis. The veteran cornerback allowed completions on nine of 14 balls thrown his way in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.
"It's all business," Davis said of lining up against his former teammates in Week 2. "They're just the next opponent in our way, and it's a long journey. I do have a lot of love for those guys over there. But, on Sunday, it's football, man. There's no friends on the field, and there won't be on Sunday.”
Moving to the other side of the ball, the Lions will square off with a banged-up Buccaneers secondary. In Tampa Bay's season opener, starting cornerback Zyon McCollum exited prematurely with a concussion, while reserve corners Bryce Hall and Josh Hayes each suffered lower leg injuries. Meanwhile, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will sit out Sunday with a right ankle/foot injury.
This should bode well for a Lions passing attack that amassed just 200 net yards a week ago against the Rams.
On the injury front for Detroit, it'll be worth monitoring the status of wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was limited in Wednesday's practice with an ankle ailment. The third-year pro recorded a career-best 121 receiving yards, plus another 13 yards as a ball-carrier, in the Lions’ Week 1 triumph vs. the Rams.
At this present moment, I'll give Detroit – in front of a raucous Ford Field crowd – a 69 percent chance to win its third consecutive game against Tampa Bay.