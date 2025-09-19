Odds Lions Beat Ravens in Week 3
The Detroit Lions will head into Week 3 looking to notch back-to-back wins, but the challenge awaiting them is one of the most formidable in football: a Monday night showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
Detroit enters the matchup fresh off a statement victory, a 52-21 dismantling of the Chicago Bears.
After a lackluster effort against Green Bay in Week 1, Jared Goff and company bounced back in impressive fashion.
Goff tossed five touchdown passes while registering a stellar 94.1 QBR. His chemistry with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams proved overwhelming for Chicago’s defense, as both wideouts exceeded 100 receiving yards, with St. Brown hauling in three scores for the first time in his career.
The Lions also leaned heavily on their running game, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs finding consistent success. Gibbs, in particular, amassed 94 yards on just 12 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per rush.
That type of balance on offense provides Detroit with confidence heading into Baltimore.
Yet, the Ravens are a different beast entirely.
Coming off a 41-17 blowout of the Cleveland Browns, John Harbaugh’s squad is chasing a third straight AFC North title.
The centerpiece remains two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat quarterback who shredded the Lions the last time they met in 2023. In that game, Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.
Mobile quarterbacks have long troubled Detroit, and Jackson’s ability to extend plays will likely cause issues for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.
Baltimore also is equipped with a powerful ground game led by Derrick Henry.
The five-time Pro Bowler recorded 1,921 rushing yards last season, and has already accumulated 192 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks in 2025. His 6.6 yards per carry average highlights just how dangerous he remains.
The environment adds to Detroit’s challenge. M&T Bank Stadium is among the league’s toughest venues, and the Ravens notched a 6-2 record at home a season ago.
For a Lions team still seeking consistency, winning in that atmosphere will be no easy task.
Additionally, injuries may play a role.
Baltimore EDGE Kyle Van Noy, who totaled a career-best 12.5 sacks last season, suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Browns which could reportedly sideline him for multiple games.
Meanwhile, the Lions are in jeopardy of being without pass-rusher Marcus Davenport for the primetime showdown with the Ravens. Davenport, who was injured in Detroit's Week 2 contest with the Bears, was listed on Thursday's injury report with a chest ailment.
With everything considered, I'll give the Lions, at this present juncture, a 40 percent chance to capture the Week 3 victory.