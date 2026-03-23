Detroit Lions Wideout Contracts Are Steal After Smith-Njigba Deal

The Detroit Lions were able to secure the services of wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on relatively affordable deals, based on the exploding market at the position.

This week, the Seattle Seahawks decided to extend star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and made him the highest-paid at his position.

He is now locked in to the NFC West organization through the 2031 season, after agreeing to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension.

The agreement has an average annual value of $42.15 million per season and features over $120 million in guaranteed monies.

Just two years ago, the Lions and St. Brown agreed to a four-year, $120,010,000 contract, which included a $16.5 million signing bonus, $77 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of $30,002,500, according to Spotrac.

This year, the former fourth-round pick will earn a base salary of $27.5 million and a workout bonus of $100,000, while his salary cap hit is $33.1 million.

Jameson Williams had a breakout season last year and is again expected to be an integral part of the offense in 2026.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office were able to secure a long-term contract with the former first-round pick in September of last year. He earned a three-year contract worth up to $83 million.

After consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, Williams is now poised to remain one of the top deep-threat options for veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

Holmes was asked how big of a priority he feels it is every season to re-sign the players he has drafted.

“It is a priority because they’re really good players. And that’s, look, when me and Dan (Campbell) first started, we said we were going to take the path of draft developing and sign our own. And I do think that that has worked so far in terms of getting us to this point," said Holmes. So yeah, those guys are priorities because they’re really good players.

"They’re really good players, they’re great in the locker room, they represent everything that we’re about. But yeah, so I would say that those are all priorities," Holmes added. "We’re just kind of, we don’t have a decision on timeline yet, but yeah definitely both priorities.”

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