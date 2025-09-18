Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed Limited at Practice
The Detroit Lions had two defensive backs limited at practice on the team's first injury report, released ahead of a crucial Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Kerby Joseph popped up on the report and were listed as limited participants. Both are dealing with knee ailments.
Joseph has dealt with the ailment since training camp, but has not missed any action during the 2025 regular season. He played 48 defensive snaps in the team's home opener at Ford Field.
Reed played 60 snaps (88%) against the Bears.
Dan Campbell's early Ravens scouting report
Speaking before practice, Lions coach Dan Campbell praised the team's next opponent and highlighted the strenghts of the AFC North squad.
Detroit is seeking to avenge a blowout road loss to the Ravens two years ago in a game that got out of hand quite quickly.
"Got a really good opponent this week. Coach (John) Harbaugh’s done a great job, his staff, got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done throughout the years," said Campbell. "I mean, these guys are always competitive. Rugged team, tough, disciplined, really good players. (Ravens DL Nnamdi) Madubuike on defense, (Ravens S Kyle) Hamilton. They’ve got some good corners. (Ravens LB) Roquan (Smith), I mean we can keep going. D-line’s good. (Ravens S Malaki) Starks, good promising young rookie safety we liked a lot coming out."
Detroit is well aware of the challenges the Ravens' offense is going to bring, starting with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
"And then offensively, rugged offensive line. Those guys are tough, they can do it all. Starts with (Ravens QB) Lamar (Jackson), (Ravens RB Derrick) Henry, (Ravens WR) Zay Flowers, (Ravens WR Rashod) Bateman," Campbell noted. "They’ve got a couple tight ends, and then (Ravens WR DeAndre) Hopkins can hurt you on some of these deep ball one-on-ones.
"It’ll be a good challenge, but I’ll tell you, we’re excited for this challenge," Campbell added. "We recognize this opponent, we respect what they’re about, and we’re looking forward to this, going out there at their place on Monday night. So this is going to be fun, man. This is one of those, this is why you do it.”
Detroit Lions Week 3 Thursday injury report
- LB Jack Campbell -- Ankle (NP)
- EDGE Marcus Davenport -- Chest, (NP)
- LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (NP)
- S Kerby Joseph -- Knee (LP)
- LB Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (FP)
- RB Sione Vaki -- Hamstring (FP)