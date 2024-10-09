Frank Ragnow Punched Dan Campbell Into Wall to Prove Health
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has earned the reputation of being one of the NFL's strongest players.
An All-Pro caliber center, Ragnow has overcome a series of injuries over the last several seasons to remain a sturdy force in the middle of the offensive line. Last year, he missed just two games despite being listed on the injury report with sometimes multiple injuries.
In Week 3 of this season, Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle that forced him to miss the following game against Seattle. Week 5 was Detroit's bye week, giving him an extra week off to recover.
Campbell said during a radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket's Costa and Jansen Wednesday that he is expecting Ragnow to suit up at this stage for Week 6. Both Ragnow and Brian Branch, who was out with an illness, are in good spots ahead of the team's showdown against Dallas.
“I think that we had a few more injuries here early in the season that you would hope for," Campbell said. "Look, I think everything happens for a reason and it worked out for us. It looks like we’re gonna get Frank back, and I think B.B. is in a good place. So it’s good, and now here we go.”
Campbell told a story of how Ragnow tried to prove his health ahead of the Seattle game. Though the center ultimately sat the game out, he went out of his way to prove to his head coach that he was healthy.
The head coach noted that it was a playful interaction where the center tried to prove his strength in an effort to suit up.
“Last week, right before Seattle, I walked down there to talk to our trainer and somebody punches me against the wall," Campbell explained on Lions' flagship radio. "And I’m not even paying attention because I’m looking at our trainer. And then I get punched again and I realize it’s Frank and he’s trying to show me that his pec is great. That’s his way of telling me, ‘Look how strong I am. It’s good, it’s healed.’ He’s in a good mindset, he’s ready and he wants to go.”