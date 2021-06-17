Jeff Okudah Intercepts Matthew Stafford in Madden '22 Trailer

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season will feature the Detroit Lions going on the road to face a familiar foe.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was the signal-caller for the Lions for the first 12 seasons of his NFL career.

“It’ll be different. It’s something I’ve obviously never experienced,” Stafford told NFL Network when the new 2021 schedule was released. “I played for the same franchise for 12 years so this will be a new one for me. Obviously, a bunch of great friends and on the other side of the ball, an organization I care a lot about. But that weekend I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top.”

The game against the Rams will certainly be circled by many supporters and members of both rosters.

EA Sports released a trailer for Madden '22 that included actual gameplay.

In a dream scenario, second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Stafford, which naturally agitates Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Following the turnover, McVay is seen angrily slamming his clipboard to the ground.

The Lions-Rams matchup will take place in real life on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from SoFi Stadium.

More from SI All Lions:

Penei Sewell Receives Signed Detroit Pistons Killian Hayes Jersey

Good Morning Football: Detroit Lions Must Bring Back 'Bad Boys'

Lions Could 'Blitz Like Crazy' on Third Down

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for All-Pro CB Xavien Howard

Michael Brockers Says Detroit Lions Will Defeat Los Angeles Rams

NFL Analyst Says It's Time to Hop on Dan Campbell Bandwagon