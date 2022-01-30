Skip to main content

On This Date: Detroit Lions Agreed to Trade Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to celebrate the anniversary of an NFL blockbuster trade by winning the NFC.

On this date last year, Jan. 30, 2021, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his former boss with the Los Angeles Rams, Les Snead, agreed upon a blockbuster NFL trade. 

The Rams shipped quarterback Jared Goff along with two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to the Lions for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford

Stafford has been exactly what the Rams were looking for when they decided to upgrade at the quarterback position. 

For the veteran quarterback, having several reliable offensive and defensive weapons must feel like a reprieve from what he experienced during his tenure in Motown. 

The 2021 Rams have the capability of overcoming some mistakes, whereas Stafford was punished heavily for almost each and every mistake made during his tenure in Motown. 

McVay and the Rams' front office look like geniuses, as the 33-year-old quarterback has led the Rams to their first NFC championship game since 2018.

Stafford was able to withstand the comeback of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even came up with some magic of his own. 

He connected with standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass that setup the team's game-winning field goal that eliminated the Buccaneers. 

“Nobody flinched. We just stepped up to the plate. That comes through experience both individually and collectively, as a group, and as a unit," Stafford said. “So, everybody just kind of drew on their experiences and went out there and made it happen.”

In Detroit, Holmes and Co. are hoping the additional draft capital will expedite a rebuild that has seemingly been taking place since the 1950's. 

While Stafford's role in the struggles of the Lions' organization will be debated for several years, his departure will likely turn out to be the best decision for both parties involved. 

