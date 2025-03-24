One IOL Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have built one of the NFL's best offensive lines through the draft. Each of their four returning starters, along with the favorite to take over the available vacancy up front, are all players whom the team has drafted.
With Kevin Zeitler off to the Tennessee Titans, the Lions could look to add competition for the void he leaves through this year's draft.
Here is a collection of interior offensive linemen that the Lions could look to target in each round of the NFL draft.
First round
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel was a starting tackle at the FCS level for the Bison and appears to be next in a line of North Dakota State offensive linemen who are highly coveted. At this juncture, he's expected to make a move to the offensive interior and could slot in at either guard position.
What is so appealing about Zabel is his ability to dominate as a run blocker. He earned a 93.1 run-blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, and these skills should translate well to the interior. Zabel impressed at the Combine and should be able to compete for a starting role right away.
Second round
Marcus Mbow, Purdue
After beginning his career at guard, Mbow transitioned to right tackle for the last two seasons of his career at Purdue. He doesn't have the ideal size to stick at tackle, but should be fine at the guard position. Mbow had a solid season as a pass-blocker, as he allowed just three sacks in 2024 per PFF.
The Purdue product has the ability to dominate at the second level, using his athleticism to take care of his initial assignment and move to the linebackers to pave run lanes. He's quick off the ball and would fit nicely in Detroit's run-oriented attack.
Third round
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ratledge is an assertive run-blocker who plays extremely physical. He dominates at the line of scrimmage, wasting little time getting off the ball and plowing gaps for the run game. The Georgia product also has some athleticism, showcased by his 4.97 40-yard dash at the Combine.
From a mentality perspective, Ratledge fits Detroit's style nicely. He does have some issues with hand placement and pad level, but his toughness should allow him to adapt to the NFL level quickly.
Fourth round
Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Milum is another prospect who played tackle in college but is expected to slide inside at the NFL level. His arm length is a concern for his ability to stay on the outside, but he shouldn't have any issues bumping inside and finding success.
Last season, Milum did not allow a single sack in pass protection and allowed just six pressures in 355 pass protection snaps. As a result, his ability to protect should translate very well to the interior. His quickness is labeled as average, but he has the instincts to clear lanes and maneuver to the second level.
Fifth round
Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
Lampkin's initial physical profile may not suggest that he'll be an NFL standout, but his tape indicates that he can measure up with the best. Despite being undersized, he plays with a mean streak that will allow him to take on any assignment and compete at the highest level.
The Coastal Carolina transfer had the best season of his collegiate career in 2024, as he earned an 87.6 run-blocking grade and an 88.8 pass-blocking grade via PFF. He has some versatility and his toughness suggests that he'd pair nicely with the likes of Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany.
Sixth round
Garrett Dellinger, LSU
A Michigan native who played at Clarkston High School, Dellinger's 2024 campaign ended early due to surgery he had to fix a high-ankle sprain. He has sound technique with good pad level and hand placement, which allows him to manipulate and move defenders.
Additionally, he allowed just three pressures in nine games per PFF, indicating that he can handle pass protection. He has a big frame at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. Dellinger may not be ready to start right away, but he would give the Lions a quality backup with spot-starter potential early in his career.
Seventh round
Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
Initially a Georgia commit as one of the top-rated offensive line prospects in the class of 2019, Webb transferred to Jacksonville State in 2022 and experienced plenty of success. He had back-to-back seasons with a PFF run-blocking grade over 80 including an 82.7 mark in 2024.
Webb appears athletic on tape with the way that he gets to the second level efficiently, and he has a good base that prevents him from being knocked around in pass protection. He'll need to refine some of his overall technique, but there are traits that indicate he'll be able to hold his own against NFL competition.