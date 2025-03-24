Defensive Stats Lions Must Improve in 2025
The Detroit Lions have several elements of their defense that they hope to improve upon in 2025.
As with any team that comes up short of the goal of a championship, the Lions have several areas where they can make improvements to better their odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Here's a look at what the Lions look to improve on in 2025.
2524 Yards in the Air on Completions, 2106 Yards after Catch
These two stats go hand-in-hand for the Lions. In 2024, they gave up the third-most yards in the air on completions, and were only two yards away from being the second-worst team in the league on this stat.
The Lions added DJ Reed, Avonte Maddox, and Rock Ya-Sin this season in free agency. Reed posted nearly identical numbers to crucial free agency loss Carlton Davis in 2024, with both posting 11 pass breakups and a PFF coverage grade of 72.1 (Davis) and 70.1 (Reed).
On the flip side, both Maddox and Ya-Sin are marked as slight PFF coverage grade improvements over Kindle Vildor, another Lions’ free agency loss.
The YAC total was not as egregious, with the Lions ranking tenth-worst in the NFL. Reed and Davis both missed 8 tackles in 2024, and Vildor, Ya-Sin, and Maddox all were credited with a solo missed tackle, too. The PFF grades are also a push.
The Lions also bring a healthy Derrick Barnes back. That also takes pressure off Jack Campbell, whose coverage grades improved year-by-year from 2023 to 2024, as well. With a healthy Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, and a potential high draft pick, quarterbacks will have less time to throw against the Lions in 2025, too.
4.6 rushing yards per attempt
Despite their success in stopping the run, ranking fifth for fewest yards allowed and fourth for fewest rushing first downs allowed, the Lions allowed 4.6 yards per attempt. That mark was the eleventh-worst in the league, on the same tier as the Browns, Falcons, Bills, and Titans.
This number was hindered by Barnes, Alex Anzalone, Davenport, and Hutchinson all missing major time in 2024. With the front seven healthy, shaving off 0.2 yards per carry would have pushed the Lions to the top 10 in the league in 2024.
The signing of Roy Lopez helps the front seven situation, as DJ Reader will have more rest, and Lopez is another player who can plug run gaps.
331 first downs allowed
The Lions gave up 331 first downs last season, tying them with the New York Giants at the center of the league. While this is not a number the Lions need to improve drastically, compared to other categories that rank bottom-ten, it is an outlier when compared to their success on stopping a rushing first down.
The Lions now have Kelvin Sheppard at defensive coordinator this season, following Aaron Glenn’s departure to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets. Sheppard was an internal promotion, and he knows Glenn’s defensive scheme after working with the Lions’ for three seasons.
NFL Writer Tim Twentyman noted, “Sheppard has helped develop the linebacker room into a strength on defense over the last couple years after it was a weakness early in Campbell's tenure.”
If the Lions had allowed one less first down per game, their total would go from middle of the league to top five. Even an improvement of five less first downs allowed would place the Lions top 10.
32.1 Yards Per Drive allowed
On average, the Lions gave up 32.1 yards per drive in 2024, ranking 18th in the league. This is another middle-of-the-pack stat that is an outlier compared to the other defensive stats. In part, the previously mentioned struggles one completed passes sunk the Lions numbers.
The Lions were aided by the average drive starting at the 29.1 yard line, a mark that was top 10 in the league. The secondary adds three new players before the draft and the rest of free agency, alongside a healthy front seven. The offseason is just over a month old.