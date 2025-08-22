One Player from Each Division Rival Lions Could Target If Cut
As NFL rosters take shape ahead of the 2025 season, tough decisions aplenty loom across the NFC North.
For the Detroit Lions, a team with playoff aspirations, roster cuts from divisional rivals could provide an opportunity to add depth and talent.
Here’s one player from each NFC North opponent the Lions should keep a close eye on if released.
OL Ryan Bates, Chicago Bears
Bates’ time in Chicago has been riddled with bad injury luck. A year ago, he was expected to compete for the starting center job after arriving from Buffalo, but a shoulder issue and a subsequent concussion limited him to just two starts (and three total games).
Now buried on the depth chart after the Bears overhauled their offensive line, Bates could be a cap casualty, saving Chicago $3.5 million if released.
For the Lions, which value versatility and depth up front, Bates would be a sensible addition. He can line up at multiple interior spots, and would provide Detroit with reliable insurance behind starters Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge.
CB Kalen King, Green Bay Packers
A Detroit native, King was once projected as an early-round NFL Draft pick. However, an uneven final season at Penn State caused him to drop to the seventh round in 2024. Still, his upside remains.
If the Packers cut him after just one season, the Lions should strongly consider a homecoming.
With Detroit potentially looking to further its depth in the secondary behind the likes of Terrion Arnold and DJ Reed, King would be a developmental option worth grooming. His familiarity with the city and potential to grow in first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system make him an almost natural fit.
RB Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings
Chandler’s explosiveness has flashed in Minnesota, where he averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2023 while recording three touchdowns. He’s also proven himself on special teams as a kick returner.
With Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason leading the way in the Vikings’ crowded backfield, Chandler could become a surprise cut, and the Lions should be ready to pounce.
Detroit is already equipped with a top-notch running back tandem in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Yet, Chandler’s burst and versatility would add insurance, and provide the offense with another dynamic piece, especially in case of injury.
Bates could solidify the interior of the offensive line, King offers developmental upside and Chandler brings explosiveness to the backfield and special teams ability.
Thus, if any of them are cut and hit the open market, Brad Holmes and the Lions’ front office would be wise to dial up their respective agents.