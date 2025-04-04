One TE Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best young tight ends in Sam LaPorta, and a strong compliment behind him in Brock Wright.
However, the team has some uncertainty at the third spot on the depth chart. Currently, Kenny Yeboah and Shane Zylstra are set to compete for that role, but that could change if the team drafts an addition.
Here is a collection of tight end prospects the Lions could target in every round of the 2025 NFL draft.
First round
Colston Loveland, Michigan
With Tyler Warren expected to go early in the first round, Loveland is the next-best prospect and could slide to Detroit's 28th overall pick. If Detroit were to draft loveland, they would likely be looking to replicate the Patriots' offense from the 2010's with two dynamic receiving tight ends.
Loveland has some room to grow as a blocker, as evidenced by his 53.3 run-blocking grade, but certainly brings big-time ability as a pass catcher. He would offer the versatility to line up on the outside and could even be a better fit to be an X or slot receiver rather than an inline tight end at the next level.
Second round
Mason Taylor, LSU
Taylor is a player who has begun to generate some buzz due to a strong performance in the pre-draft circuit. He has solid receiving ability, and while he needs to develop as a blocker there are signs that there's room to grow given his size.
The LSU product is the son of former Miami Dolphins standout defensive end Jason Taylor and the nephew of linebacker Zach Thomas, so he has serious NFL pedigree.
With 55 receptions, Taylor has the potential to develop into a chain-moving tight end and solid second option behind LaPorta while also growing as an asset in the run-blocking element of his game.
Third round
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
There was no tight end more productive at the collegiate level last season than Fannin, who set FBS records with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards. The First Team All-American was elite in 2024, and while there are concerns about the competition level in the MAC, he has an intriguing skill set.
Fannin is explosive off the ball and has exceptional run-after-catch ability. As a result, the Lions could deploy him in unique ways similar to the way he was at Bowling Green, where they lined him up as a wing and allowed him to carry the ball.
Blocking is an area where he can continue to improve, though he was solid at Bowling Green. The uptick in competition could cause some growing pains, but Fannin is absolutely talented enough to be a contributor as a second tight end at the NFL level.
Fourth round
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
After a season in which Notre Dame came up just short of a national championship, Evans enters the professional ranks projected to be best as a third tight end option. This could be exactly what the Lions need if they're looking for a compliment to LaPorta and Wright.
Evans has good hands, with just three drops last season. There's power in those hands, as he has shown an ability to hold his own both in the run game and as a pass-blocker. He could be an intriguing option for Detroit in the middle rounds to compete with Zylstra and Yeboah.
Fifth round
Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Once one of the top tight end recruits in the country, Fidone had his development limited by injuries early in his collegiate career. He suffered a knee injury in 2021, then another in 2022 that limited him to just one game over his first two seasons.
Fidone bounced back to have two solid seasons at the end of his career, and the injuries have not been an issue. His talent is enticing, and he still has plenty of athleticism that makes him a factor after the catch.
Sixth round
Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Hawes met with the Lions at the NFL Combine, and his fit with the team would be intriguing. A Princeton transfer, Hawes doesn't have eye-popping receiving stats but can clearly hold his own as a blocker.
As a result, he could be the ideal option to compete for Detroit's fullback role that has previously been held by Zylstra and Parker Hesse. Hawes meets Detroit's physicality standards and could wind up being an asset in the run game.
Seventh round
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
A two-time All-ACC selection, Gadsden is more of a receiving target but has the ability to exploit mismatches in coverage due to his 6-foot-5 frame. He uses his wide catch radius to be a chain-mover, and is athletic enough to create separation against both linebackers and safeties.
The son of a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Gadsden is similar to Loveland in that he may be best lining up out wide at the next level. However, his ability to create mismatches as an inline tight end will be intriguing to teams.