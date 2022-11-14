Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

Former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has landed with the Green Bay Packers.

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North.

According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant.

He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was dismissed by Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“It’s been a tough week for me personally, the defensive staff, the organization, this team in general. Not only because of the way that we played, but also we lost a damn good coach, a good friend of mine who I brought on to do a job, and that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate," Aaron Glenn said two weeks ago. "But you move on in this league, and you continue to strive for greatness, and you continue to strive for winning, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Pleasant has a previous relationship with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, as they coached together in Washington and in Los Angeles.

Although Pleasant worked with defensive backs in Detroit, he now has a unique role with the Packers.

Pleasant is now tasked with working with LaFleur and the offense to potentially add a unique point of view.

The Packers were able to walk away with a surprise victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, in Week 10.

