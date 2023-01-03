Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest

Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment.

Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently as a couple of weeks ago.

Ahead of the Lions Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, McAfee again put in a request to interview Campbell.

This time, though, McAfee did not land the coveted interview.

The media mogul did not hesitate to share his feelings online regarding potentially missing out on talking to Campbell this week.

"Hey @Lions... I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week," McAfee posted on social media. "I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we're one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday."

Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff are focused more on putting together the best game plan to defeat the Packers, who were able to defeat the Vikings soundly last week.

“It really, really gives you a lot of motivation. And this is the one -- and look, every week you’re trying to give your guys the best plan you could possibly give them. That goes without saying, but this one you just, you want to make sure you don’t leave any stone unturned," said Campbell. "You’re looking for every little nugget that’s out there potentially. Any way that you can find some type of advantage and make sure that you give your guys the very best opportunity to have success and maximize your roster versus their roster. I think it gives everybody a little bit of extra energy and juice if you will.”